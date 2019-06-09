Colorado coach Mel Tucker wants Pac-12 to adopt SEC scheduling practices

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
At least that’s what new Colorado coach Mel Tucker is insinuating when it comes to Pac-12 scheduling, which he believes should adopt a few of the practices he has seen in the SEC after several years in the league at Alabama and Georgia.
“They changed the rule, and we’re allowed to do this, so I know, in a couple of years, we’ve got Northern Colorado (in 2021) and instead of it being Week 2, it can be Week 11,” Tucker told the Denver Post. “Before you play Auburn, at Alabama, you play Louisiana Monroe, right? Well before we play Utah in the last game of the year, you’re playing USC. So we can help ourselves in scheduling that way. But we’ve got to be aggressive in putting really good teams on our schedule.”
The question that prompted Tucker’s answer was primarily focused on getting a Pac-12 team into the College Football Playoff but could be taken more generally. The West Coast league has pridefully talked about its nine-game conference slate and robust out of league schedule for many years now but all those tough games have not resulted in as many playoff berths as their peers (including missing the past two years and three of the overall five seasons in the event).
Late November games against overmatched Sun Belt or FCS foes tend to be derided by even SEC fans each season but there’s little arguing that the arrangement works for the conference when it comes to the postseason. It does seem like changes are on the horizon out West though and Tucker no doubt will be looking to take advantage in Boulder.
First up, however, might be getting the Buffs back on track in league play before turning one’s sights on the schedule down the road.
Thomas Shelmire is coming home.
The former Boston College offensive lineman is returning back to the Dallas area where he was a prep star and top recruit as part of a transfer to SMU that he announced on Friday.
Shelmire redshirted in his only season with the Eagles after arriving as one of the top guards out of the state of Texas in the class of 2018. He helped local Dallas powerhouse Highland Park to a pair of state titles during his time in high school and will now wind up playing his ball quite literally a few miles down the road with the Mustangs.
The freshman figures to sit out the 2019 season for SMU unless he can receive a waiver from the NCAA.
The hottest topic around college football this offseason might be beer and alcohol sales at football games in the fall.
A lot of that interest stems from the recent decision by the SEC to open the taps for general seating areas at venues around the conference but it’s an increasing trend across the sport at all levels. While it seems like just about every program is jumping on the bandwagon, that’s not exactly the case at Kansas State where AD Gene Taylor told the school website that sales in the Little Apple won’t be happening soon.
“There is nothing imminent in the next year or two but it is certainly something we will monitor,” said Taylor. “Oklahoma State just added it in football. I think there are four or five schools in the Big 12 that are doing it in football. Currently we do it in baseball and soccer and we have never had any problems. It is something we will continue to monitor and look at and survey our fans at one point and say how do we want to handle it and are you in favor or opposed to it. The fans will certainly have an opportunity with it before we make a final decision.”
KSU’s stance is notable for the contrast it is with league peers. Not only did the Cowboys add beer/wine sales to general seating areas in Stillwater, but Texas Tech is considering doing the same and Oklahoma approved sales for the fall as well. To each his own however as Wisconsin is also among those bucking conference trends when it comes to alcohol.
As Taylor notes, Kansas State does have adult beverages available for purchase in certain areas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium but not yet for the general public. It might be a matter of time before that happens but Wildcats fans will at least have to wait until the 2020’s roll around.
Doubling up is making a ton of financial sense for South Florida when it comes to their future schedule.
While much has been written recently about UCF being upset with USF’s propensity to schedule Power Five opponents in a 2-for-1 series instead of home-and-homes, the moves are paying off for the Bulls in dollars and cents. Game contracts obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that the school will receive some $1.15 million for the final contest (at Hard Rock Stadium) of their upcoming three game series against Miami.
That’s slightly less than the $1.2 million the program will net in a similar arrangement with Louisville. USF athletic director Michael Kelly also confirmed another $1 million is guaranteed for a 2026 game at Alabama as well.
Add in the revenues the program expects to keep for home games against those same opponents and it’s easy to see why USF seems to have no issues committing to similar 2-for-1 deals against big name schools.
Such seven-figure sums aren’t always guaranteed for AAC programs hitting the road so it seems like USF has found a formula that works for them even if their I-4 rival is no fan of such deals.
Florida’s 2007 national title team already drew the distinction of being one of the most infamous squads to win it all thanks to the wrongdoings tight end Aaron Hernandez was accused and convicted of. Now we’re learning that he wasn’t the only rotten apple on that same Gators team to be accused of a horrific crime.
Per the Fort Myers News-Press, a former captain on that squad — Earl Antonio ‘Tony’ Joiner — was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Saturday in the state after being accused of slaying his ex-wife three years ago.
“Fort Myers Police Detectives made an arrest in the three-year-old murder case of Heyzel Obando on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Lakes Wales, Florida. FMPD working with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Wales Police Department, arrested Earl Antonio Joiner (date of birth 12/8/1985) and charged him with second degree murder,” the authorities said in a statement. “Fort Myers Police worked closely on this case with the Oxygen Television series Cold Justice and the Office of the State Attorney. Heyzel Obando body was discovered in her Crestwood Avenue apartment on February 14th three years ago. The arrest of Joiner was the culmination of a multi-agency effort which dedicated itself to the investigation.”
Joiner was known as a small but hard-hitting safety for the Gators from 2004-2007, making 27 starts in the secondary and tallying up 156 tackles. He eventually became a team captain under then-head coach Urban Meyer during a senior campaign that culminated in winning the BCS National Championship over Ohio State.
Like his teammate Hernandez, Joiner didn’t have a clean legal slate during his time in Gainesville either after being picked up for breaking into an impound lot prior to the program’s game against rival LSU. He was also arrested twice for beating his ex-wife, with whom Joiner had two children.
While nobody will be able to change what happened on the field for Florida during those title-winning years, time certainly has changed one’s perspective on the team itself outside the lines after a growing slate of truly awful news continues to emerge.