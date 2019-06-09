Kansas State AD: ‘Nothing imminent’ on expanded alcohol sales for football games

The hottest topic around college football this offseason might be beer and alcohol sales at football games in the fall.

A lot of that interest stems from the recent decision by the SEC to open the taps for general seating areas at venues around the conference but it’s an increasing trend across the sport at all levels. While it seems like just about every program is jumping on the bandwagon, that’s not exactly the case at Kansas State where AD Gene Taylor told the school website that sales in the Little Apple won’t be happening soon.

“There is nothing imminent in the next year or two but it is certainly something we will monitor,” said Taylor. “Oklahoma State just added it in football. I think there are four or five schools in the Big 12 that are doing it in football. Currently we do it in baseball and soccer and we have never had any problems. It is something we will continue to monitor and look at and survey our fans at one point and say how do we want to handle it and are you in favor or opposed to it. The fans will certainly have an opportunity with it before we make a final decision.”

KSU’s stance is notable for the contrast it is with league peers. Not only did the Cowboys add beer/wine sales to general seating areas in Stillwater, but Texas Tech is considering doing the same and Oklahoma approved sales for the fall as well. To each his own however as Wisconsin is also among those bucking conference trends when it comes to alcohol.

As Taylor notes, Kansas State does have adult beverages available for purchase in certain areas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium but not yet for the general public. It might be a matter of time before that happens but Wildcats fans will at least have to wait until the 2020’s roll around.