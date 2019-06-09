USF’s 2-for-1 series deals are quite lucrative for the Bulls

Doubling up is making a ton of financial sense for South Florida when it comes to their future schedule.
While much has been written recently about UCF being upset with USF’s propensity to schedule Power Five opponents in a 2-for-1 series instead of home-and-homes, the moves are paying off for the Bulls in dollars and cents. Game contracts obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that the school will receive some $1.15 million for the final contest (at Hard Rock Stadium) of their upcoming three game series against Miami.
That’s slightly less than the $1.2 million the program will net in a similar arrangement with Louisville. USF athletic director Michael Kelly also confirmed another $1 million is guaranteed for a 2026 game at Alabama as well.
Add in the revenues the program expects to keep for home games against those same opponents and it’s easy to see why USF seems to have no issues committing to similar 2-for-1 deals against big name schools.
Such seven-figure sums aren’t always guaranteed for AAC programs hitting the road so it seems like USF has found a formula that works for them even if their I-4 rival is no fan of such deals.
Florida’s 2007 national title team already drew the distinction of being one of the most infamous squads to win it all thanks to the wrongdoings tight end Aaron Hernandez was accused and convicted of. Now we’re learning that he wasn’t the only rotten apple on that same Gators team to be accused of a horrific crime.
Per the Fort Myers News-Press, a former captain on that squad — Earl Antonio ‘Tony’ Joiner — was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Saturday in the state after being accused of slaying his ex-wife three years ago.
“Fort Myers Police Detectives made an arrest in the three-year-old murder case of Heyzel Obando on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Lakes Wales, Florida. FMPD working with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Wales Police Department, arrested Earl Antonio Joiner (date of birth 12/8/1985) and charged him with second degree murder,” the authorities said in a statement. “Fort Myers Police worked closely on this case with the Oxygen Television series Cold Justice and the Office of the State Attorney. Heyzel Obando body was discovered in her Crestwood Avenue apartment on February 14th three years ago. The arrest of Joiner was the culmination of a multi-agency effort which dedicated itself to the investigation.”
Joiner was known as a small but hard-hitting safety for the Gators from 2004-2007, making 27 starts in the secondary and tallying up 156 tackles. He eventually became a team captain under then-head coach Urban Meyer during a senior campaign that culminated in winning the BCS National Championship over Ohio State.
Like his teammate Hernandez, Joiner didn’t have a clean legal slate during his time in Gainesville either after being picked up for breaking into an impound lot prior to the program’s game against rival LSU. He was also arrested twice for beating his ex-wife, with whom Joiner had two children.
While nobody will be able to change what happened on the field for Florida during those title-winning years, time certainly has changed one’s perspective on the team itself outside the lines after a growing slate of truly awful news continues to emerge.
Urban Meyer’s retirement isn’t just a bunch of golf and trips to the beach in Florida. No, the former Ohio State coach is certainly staying busy every fall and beyond with a host of new ventures. As if it weren’t enough to juggle being an administrator, TV personality and fundraiser nowadays, Meyer is adding a new hat to juggle: restaurateur.
According to a release, ‘Urban Meyer’s Pint House’ will open in the Columbus suburb of Dublin later this fall and offer a game day experience with a host of craft beers on tap and fan favorite foods.
“When Corso Ventures approached me with this unique opportunity to partner with their elite restaurant and hospitality team on a Pint House in Bridge Park, it was a no brainer,” Meyer said in a statement. “Not only does Urban Meyer’s Pint House allow me to stay attached to the central Ohio community, but it will also make the perfect space to host events supporting our foundation.”
While a coach getting into the restaurant business is nothing new — (Don) Shula’s Steak House has been operating for nearly three decades now as an example — there are some interesting elements that Meyer’s new place has saved up that are sure to delight the Buckeye faithful.
Chief among them? Urban’s 7-0 room, “a private event space commemorating Urban’s record against the University of Michigan.” We’re guessing no maize and blue fans will be welcome even if they did want to wander in for a bite and a brew.
We don’t know how this new venture figures into Meyer’s rumored connection to the USC job the past couple of months but it’s pretty clear that he’s not sitting still even without a football team to boss around.
Tough news out of Stillwater this week as one Oklahoma State player is calling it quits between the lines.
Tracin Wallace, set to be a redshirt junior and twin brother of Cowboys All-American Tylan Wallace, confirmed reports that he would be medically retiring from football after suffering his third ACL tear last fall and undergoing a fourth surgery on his knees.
Wallace joined the Cowboys originally as a quarterback but later joined his brother as a wideout for the team. The injury history certainly put a damper on his career and prematurely ended his 2018 campaign after recording just one reception for one yard at OSU.
If there is a silver lining, it’s that Wallace will stick around as part of the team — likely in some fashion as a student coach or similar role.
Oklahoma State opens their 2019 season at Oregon State on Aug. 30.
We’re not even into the thick of summer yet but we just might have an early leader in the clubhouse for the Fulmer Cup.
The school in question would be UTEP, which received the unfortunate news this weekend that quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested in El Paso on numerous charges that will cause you to do a double-take. As per records obtained by ESPN600, the signal-caller was picked up Friday night and was charged with “unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated.”
So… yeah. That’s one wild night.
The school so far hasn’t responded to the news nor issued any sort of statement on Locksley’s status with the team.
The senior, who is indeed the son of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley, was widely expected to be the starter under center in 2019 for the Miners. The younger Locksley played in nine games last season (starting eight) and threw for 937 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for six more scores on the ground. He originally joined the team after spending 2017 at Iowa Western Community College following his departure from Texas.
UTEP opens the season against Houston Baptist at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 31.