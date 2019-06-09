USF’s 2-for-1 series deals are quite lucrative for the Bulls

Doubling up is making a ton of financial sense for South Florida when it comes to their future schedule.

While much has been written recently about UCF being upset with USF’s propensity to schedule Power Five opponents in a 2-for-1 series instead of home-and-homes, the moves are paying off for the Bulls in dollars and cents. Game contracts obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that the school will receive some $1.15 million for the final contest (at Hard Rock Stadium) of their upcoming three game series against Miami.

That’s slightly less than the $1.2 million the program will net in a similar arrangement with Louisville. USF athletic director Michael Kelly also confirmed another $1 million is guaranteed for a 2026 game at Alabama as well.

Add in the revenues the program expects to keep for home games against those same opponents and it’s easy to see why USF seems to have no issues committing to similar 2-for-1 deals against big name schools.

Such seven-figure sums aren’t always guaranteed for AAC programs hitting the road so it seems like USF has found a formula that works for them even if their I-4 rival is no fan of such deals.