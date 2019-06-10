Former Virginia Tech DB Bryce Watts remaining in ACC, transfers to UNC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryce Watts left a starting role at Virginia Tech to seek a new destination, and now he has that new destination.

“My decision to transfer is not due to any negativities regarding the coaching staff,” Watts said at the time. “I had every opportunity afforded to me, and I’m incredibly thankful for that.”

Watts (No. 5, above) on Sunday announced via Twitter he has transferred to North Carolina.

Watts was a true sophomore for the Hokies in 2018, starting all 12 games in which he appeared, tying for second on the club with six pass breakups.

Assuming he does not obtain a waiver, Watts would have to sit out 2019 and compete as a redshirt junior for the Tar Heels in 2020.