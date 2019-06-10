Former Virginia Tech DB Bryce Watts remaining in ACC, transfers to UNC

Bryce Watts left a starting role at Virginia Tech to seek a new destination, and now he has that new destination.
“My decision to transfer is not due to any negativities regarding the coaching staff,” Watts said at the time. “I had every opportunity afforded to me, and I’m incredibly thankful for that.”
Watts (No. 5, above) on Sunday announced via Twitter he has transferred to North Carolina.
Watts was a true sophomore for the Hokies in 2018, starting all 12 games in which he appeared, tying for second on the club with six pass breakups.
Assuming he does not obtain a waiver, Watts would have to sit out 2019 and compete as a redshirt junior for the Tar Heels in 2020.
Former Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith will spend his final years of college football at Maryland, the Terps announced Monday.
A Baltimore native, Smith graduated from Clemson and will be able to play immediately for Maryland.
The 4-star recruit redshirted as a freshman in 2016, then played in 28 games over the last two seasons. He posted 14 tackles and an interception as a redshirt freshman in 2017, then collected 17 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack on Clemson’s title team of 2018.
For what it’s worth, Smith posted a game-high seven tackles in Clemson’s spring game in April.
As a redshirt junior, Smith will be expected to play and contribute the moment he steps on campus and lead the Terps’ linebacking corps for the next two campaigns.
Former Auburn and Akron head coach Terry Bowden will join the Clemson staff as an unpaid graduate intern, CFT has learned. The news was first reported by TigerNet on Monday.
Bowden, 63, will pursue a Master’s degree in athletic leadership at Clemson University and volunteer for Dabo Swinney‘s staff while studying. Ironically, Bowden is connected to the program as his older brother, Tommy Bowden, was Clemson’s head coach before Swinney, and it was his mid-season firing that led to the then-wide receivers coach Swinney becoming the interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2008 season and, a decade-plus later, a future Hall of Fame coach with two national championships and a $93 million contract.
Terry Bowden spent the past seven seasons as Akron’s head coach, going 35-54 with the Zips before his firing last December. His 2015 team went 8-5 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and his 2017 team claimed the MAC East Division championship, the program’s first since 2005.
Prior to Akron, Bowden went 47-17-1 as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98. His 1993 team went 11-0 amid NCAA sanctions, and his ’97 team went 10-3 and appeared in the SEC Championship. Bowden resigned after a 1-5 start to the 1998 season.
Outside of the FBS level, Bowden has been incredibly successful at three different schools. Starting at age 27, Bowden went 19-13 with a West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as Salem University’s head coach from 1983-85, went 45-23-1 with a trip to the Division I-AA semifinals at Samford University from 1987-92, and went 29-9 with three trips to the Division II playoffs at the University of North Alabama from 2009-11.
While you were away having something called “fun” this past weekend, the CFT crew was busy churning out update after update after update — after update — for your all’s consumption.
Here’s some of what you may have missed in the wide, wild and wacky world of offseason college football:
Thomas Shelmire is coming home.
The former Boston College offensive lineman is returning back to the Dallas area where he was a prep star and top recruit as part of a transfer to SMU that he announced on Friday.
Shelmire redshirted in his only season with the Eagles after arriving as one of the top guards out of the state of Texas in the class of 2018. He helped local Dallas powerhouse Highland Park to a pair of state titles during his time in high school and will now wind up playing his ball quite literally a few miles down the road with the Mustangs.
The freshman figures to sit out the 2019 season for SMU unless he can receive a waiver from the NCAA.