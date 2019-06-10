Oregon OL Cody Shear to transfer to another Pac-12 program

Shear was a member of Oregon’s Class of 2017. He redshirted his 2017 freshman season and did not play in 2018. Despite not playing in either of the two most recent seasons, NCAA transfer rules will force Shear to sit out the 2019 season, unless there is some waiver approved to allow for immediate eligibility. There is no indication any such waiver may be in the works. That likely means Shear will not be eligible to play football until the 2020 season, leaving him with two years of eligibility to use in his final two years of college football.
The addition of Shear to the offensive line depth will be beneficial for Arizona State, even if he won’t be eligible to take the field for another season. The Sun Devils will be loaded up on young offensive lineman with incoming recruits and expected departures from the program due to graduation. The offensive line depth could be thin and raw on experience. Even though Shear has yet to play a game, however, his being a part of another Pac-12 program will be welcomed by the Arizona State staff looking to mold a dependable unit on the line of scrimmage.
Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is not getting his college career off on the right foot in Lincoln. Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana Sunday night, according to a report from KOLN.
“We are aware of the situation and are addressing it,” a brief statement from Nebraska’s athletic department said.
According to a report from Omaha.com, Robinson was one of three people in a room university police were called to investigate Sunday night. The freshman receiver and running back was the only one to receive a citation from the responding officers after marijuana was discovered in his car during a search.
Robinson is currently scheduled for a court appearance on July 9.
Just days after entering the transfer portal, it appears wide receiver Oliver Martin could have a decision made. According to a report from Hawkeye Nation, Martin will transfer from Michigan to Iowa in a move that could become official as early as this week.
Martin is a former missed target of the Hawkeyes. The top-rated player in the state of Iowa opted to head to Ann Arbor to begin his college football career, so coming home to play for Iowa now is a win for Kirk Ferentz in the long run.
Martin will be forced to sit out the 2019 season due to typical NCAA transfer rules, but his addition to the offense will be well received once he is eligible le again. Martin will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.
After redshirting for the Wolverines in 2017, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for Michigan last fall.
For the first time in a number of years, there seems to be a real sense of optimism surrounding the Texas Longhorns football program heading into the 2019 season. An appearance in the Big 12 championship game and a victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl has been the fuel for the suggestion, as quarterback Sam Ehlinger proclaimed in New Orleans, that Texas is back. For the Longhorns, that means Texas fans are gearing up to legitimately think about celebrating a long-awaited national championship once again.
The last national championship celebrated in Austin came at the end of the 2005 season with one of the most memorable endings in Rose Bowl history. After being the No. 2 team in the AP poll all season long behind only the Trojans, Texas quarterback Vince Young turned in one of the best performances you could ask for under the pressure of the national championship spotlight. Young completed 30 of 40 pass attempts for 267 yards and rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, none more visually memorable as his third, which proved to be the title-winning score to end program’s national title drought that spanned back to the 1970 season (although Texas faithful will argue their case for the 1977 and 1981 titles).
To put things in some perspective, let’s take a stroll down memory lane to see what was going on in 2005, the last time Texas had a national championship season.
Last National Title Season: 2005 (13 years and counting)
Who was President?
That would be none other than George W. Bush. Bush had just been sworn in for his second term in office following a victory in the 2004 election against John Kerry.
Also in 2005, current President Donald J. Trump married his third wife, Melania Knauss.
What was on TV?
Just a couple of weeks after Texas celebrated their national championship victory, “American Idol” was entering its fifth season as the nation’s top-rated television program. This was the season that would eventually lead to Carrie Underwood, a native of Oklahoma, to be named the winner of the singing competition. You may have heard of her. She’s the woman who would go on to sing the theme song for Sunday Night Football on NBC later on in her musical career.
If you were watching NBC, then odds are pretty decent you were watching “Deal or No Deal,” hosted by none other than Howie Mandel.
What movies were hot?
The final chapter in the Star Wars prequel, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith had come out earlier in the spring and was probably making its way to DVD by the time Texas started their championship season. But the final movie directed by George Lucas in his Star Wars saga would not be the top movie at the box office in 2005. That honor belonged to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which came out in November of 2005. It took a wizard to take down a Jedi in 2005.
Still in an age before Marvel movies took over the superhero genre and the box office ticket sales, the first installment in Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy hit theaters as well with Batman Begins. Amazingly, the remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp actually beat Batman at the box office. In hindsight, what were we thinking? Another superhero movie released in 2005 was Fantastic Four, starring Chris Evans, who would later go on to play a much better role in a much better franchise as Captain America.
Also released in 2005? The Adam Sandler-led remake of The Longest Yard. Burt Reynolds made an appearance in the movie as well, of course.
As for the Oscars, Brokeback Mountain Best Film while Crash took Best Original Screenplay.
Who was on the cover of NCAA Football?
NCAA Football 06 was released by EA Sports on July 12, 2005 for the Sony PlayStation 2 and the Microsoft Xbox. Sorry Nintendo Gamecube fans. You were left out of the game this time. This year’s edition of the game introduced the “Race for the Heisman ” mode, which would become a fun feature of the game in some capacity.
Michigan’s Desmond Howard was featured on the cover of the game, striking his signature pose for the cover. This marked the first time in the franchise’s history a player who didn’t play the previous season and had gone on to the NFL appeared on the cover of the game.
What else happened in 2005?
The Chicago White Sox won the 2005 World Series, sweeping the Houston Astros. The White Sox snapped their own championship drought in doing so with their first World Series title since 1917. The year before, in 2004, the Boston Red Sox had snapped their World Series drought.
The San Antonio Spurs won their third NBA championship in seven seasons. North Carolina won their first men’s college basketball national championship under Roy Williams.
Lance Armstrong won his seventh consecutive Tour de France. That wouldn’t come into play down the line, right?
Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters title in 2005. He also won at the British Open.
The NHL had the 2004-2005 season canceled over a labor dispute, so there was no Stanley Cup winner in 2005, although the Carolina Hurricanes would top the Edmonton Oilers in the 2005-2006 season. Cam Ward was the playoff MVP.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were the reigning Super Bowl champions heading into the 2005 season, but Peyton Manning would finally lead the Indianapolis Colts to his first Super Bowl title at the end of the 2005 season.
Nick Saban was in his first NFL season with the Miami Dolphins. He’d be coming back to the SEC soon enough. At Clemson, Dabo Swinney was a wide receivers coach in his third year on the job. He would be named interim head coach of the Tigers three years later.
Current Texas head coach Tom Herman was in his first season as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Texas State.
Mack Brown today
The head coach of the last national championship for Texas, Mack Brown, is getting back in the coaching game this season. Brown was essentially forced out of his position as head coach at Texas at the end of the 2013 season, amid some possible expectations Texas boosters would be able to lure Nick Saban away from Alabama. Instead, Texas got Charlie Strong from Louisville. Brown went to work for ABC and ESPN as a studio analyst with some work in the booth to go with it, but after five years on TV, Brown is returning to another one of his previous stops to resume his coaching career. Brown is now the head coach at North Carolina, the school that employed him before Texas hired him away from Chapel Hill prior to the 1998 season.
In basketball, a Duke v. Connecticut home-and-home would be a pretty big deal, as far as college basketball non-conference scheduling goes. In football, it’s… another home-and-home.
The Huskies on Monday announced a home-and-home with the Blue Devils for the 2023-24 seasons. UConn will host the first game on Sept. 2, 2023, while Duke will return the favor on Sept. 14, 2024.
The 2024 game will be a celebration of UConn’s 78-77 landmark win over Duke in the 1999 Final Four, marking the rise of Jim Calhoun‘s program — or, since it’s at Duke, probably not.
The two teams have met twice previously, both somewhat recently. UConn scored a 22-20 home win in 2004, then a 45-14 blowout in Durham in 2007.
Duke is already scheduled to host Northwestern and face Notre Dame at a to be determined venue in 2023, while the Blue Devils will visit Northwestern and play Middle Tennessee in addition to their games with Connecticut.
UConn has two other games against ACC opponents for the 2023 season, a Sept. 23 home game against NC State and a Nov. 18 trip to Boston College. The Huskies have no other games slated for 2024.