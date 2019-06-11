Ex-Rutgers TE Travis Vokolek announces transfer to Nebraska

Former Rutgers tight end Travis Vokolek has made his transfer decision. Although he will remain in the Big Ten, he will be traveling to the complete opposite end of the conference’s footprint by transferring to Nebraska. Vokoloek officially announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Excited to announce that I will be transferring to Nebraska! #GBR 🌽☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/1HlRMr1ycr — Travis Vokolek (@tvokolek2) June 11, 2019

Nebraska was previously reported to be among the finalists for Vokolek’s transfer as he looked to stay a little closer to his home in Missouri. Iowa and Kansas State were also said to be in the mix for Vokolek.

Vokolek is coming off his redshirt freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, in which he accounted for 16 receptions with two of those catches scoring touchdowns for a beleaguered Rutgers offensive unit. Vokolek will be forced to sit out the 2019 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility left to use in Lincoln with the Huskers once he is eligible to step foot on the field in 2020.

For those looking ahead, Vokolek and Nebraska are scheduled to make a trip to Rutgers on Oct. 24, 2020.

