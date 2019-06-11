Florida football staffer arrested for felony cyberstalking no longer working for Gators

There were a couple of developments — one positive, one not so positive — that played out off the field for Otis Yelverton earlier this month.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Yelverton, arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, will not face charges stemming from the incident that led to the arrest. It was alleged that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.

“The one statement in the various exchanges between the parties that could be construed as a threat is legally insufficient to form the basis for a prosecution,” Bill Cervone, the Alachua County State Attorney, said according to the newspaper in explaining why the felony charge against Yelverton would not be pursued.

On the flip side, the paper is also reporting that Yelverton, placed on administrative leave at Florida shortly after the arrest, is no longer a member of the Gators’ football staff. Yelverton was hired by head coach Dan Mullen in January of 2018 and had served as UF’s assistant director of player personnel.

“From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country,” Yelverton said in a statement. “Today, I am vindicated. This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged.

“While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them.”