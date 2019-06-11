Georgia confirms it will not sell alcohol in general seating areas this fall

The SEC recently opened the door to conference members being allowed to sell beer and other alcoholic beverages at athletic events as early as this fall, Early on, however, a handful of schools have decided to hold off on opening the taps to their fans this season. Among the schools opting not to sell beer and alcohol to fans at athletic events, including football games of course, is Georgia.
The SEC officially adjusted its stance against selling alcohol at athletic events on campus at the end of May during spring meetings, allowing members to join the growing trend around college athletics offering more sources of revenue and, for some, enhancing the gameday experience for fans.
“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a release last month. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
Georgia may not be ready to start offering beer and alcohol to the masses at football games this fall, but the Bulldogs and rival Florida Gators are reportedly discussing options for their neutral site game in Jacksonville for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, appropriately enough.
Other schools holding off on selling beer and alcohol this season within the SEC include Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. LSU and Ole Miss are expected to be more likely to allow it at athletic events this upcoming season.
Former Rutgers tight end Travis Vokolek has made his transfer decision. Although he will remain in the Big Ten, he will be traveling to the complete opposite end of the conference’s footprint by transferring to Nebraska. Vokoloek officially announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska was previously reported to be among the finalists for Vokolek’s transfer as he looked to stay a little closer to his home in Missouri. Iowa and Kansas State were also said to be in the mix for Vokolek.
Vokolek is coming off his redshirt freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, in which he accounted for 16 receptions with two of those catches scoring touchdowns for a beleaguered Rutgers offensive unit. Vokolek will be forced to sit out the 2019 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility left to use in Lincoln with the Huskers once he is eligible to step foot on the field in 2020.
For those looking ahead, Vokolek and Nebraska are scheduled to make a trip to Rutgers on Oct. 24, 2020.
There were a couple of developments — one positive, one not so positive — that played out off the field for Otis Yelverton earlier this month.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Yelverton, arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, will not face charges stemming from the incident that led to the arrest. It was alleged that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.
“The one statement in the various exchanges between the parties that could be construed as a threat is legally insufficient to form the basis for a prosecution,” Bill Cervone, the Alachua County State Attorney, said according to the newspaper in explaining why the felony charge against Yelverton would not be pursued.
On the flip side, the paper is also reporting that Yelverton, placed on administrative leave at Florida shortly after the arrest, is no longer a member of the Gators’ football staff. Yelverton was hired by head coach Dan Mullen in January of 2018 and had served as UF’s assistant director of player personnel.
“From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country,” Yelverton said in a statement. “Today, I am vindicated. This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged.
“While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them.”
One of the sons of one of the fiercest college football players to ever put on a uniform in the state of Florida is on the move.
Rahsaan Lewis took to Twitter Monday evening to reveal that he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic to continue his collegiate playing career. “Change is a scary thing in life and you never know if it’s going to be better or worse,” Lewis wrote, “but you gotta trust in God which is exactly what I’m doing after many prayers and talking with family.”
Lewis began his career at UCF as a walk-on defensive back before moving to the other side of the ball as a wide receiver this offseason. Because he was a walk-on with the Knights, he would be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.
As a true freshman this past season, Lewis played in seven games. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.
Lewis is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who played his college football at Miami and was a two-time All-American during his time with the Hurricanes.
Lewis is the second son of a former Hurricanes great to join Lane Kiffin this month, with Frank Gore Jr., the son of ex-‘Canes running back Frank Gore, committing to play his college football for the Owls.
For the second time today, we take time to note of a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.
The winner in this latest P5 exchange is South Carolina, with Matt Oliveira confirming on Twitter that he has decided to finish out his collegiate playing career with the Gamecocks. The non-winner in this instance is Maryland, which is where Oliveira had spent the past four years.
Oliveira will head to Columbia as a graduate of the University of Maryland, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the ‘Cocks in 2019. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Oliveira spent the past three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting longsnapper. In fact, he heads into the 2019 campaign with a streak of 36 straight starts that dates back to the second game of his redshirt freshman season in 2016.