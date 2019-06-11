Georgia confirms it will not sell alcohol in general seating areas this fall

The SEC recently opened the door to conference members being allowed to sell beer and other alcoholic beverages at athletic events as early as this fall, Early on, however, a handful of schools have decided to hold off on opening the taps to their fans this season. Among the schools opting not to sell beer and alcohol to fans at athletic events, including football games of course, is Georgia.

Georgia announces it will not sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas of athletics venues for 2019-20 academic year. Last month SEC had approved schools ability to sell alcohol at home games if the schools desired — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 11, 2019

The SEC officially adjusted its stance against selling alcohol at athletic events on campus at the end of May during spring meetings, allowing members to join the growing trend around college athletics offering more sources of revenue and, for some, enhancing the gameday experience for fans.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a release last month. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

Georgia may not be ready to start offering beer and alcohol to the masses at football games this fall, but the Bulldogs and rival Florida Gators are reportedly discussing options for their neutral site game in Jacksonville for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, appropriately enough.

Other schools holding off on selling beer and alcohol this season within the SEC include Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. LSU and Ole Miss are expected to be more likely to allow it at athletic events this upcoming season.

