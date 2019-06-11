Illinois a possibility for another USC transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illinois has already missed out on one transfer from USC — after thinking they had landed him — but are still in play for another.

Last week, 247Sports.com reported, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe took an official visit to the Illini campus. In late January, Imatorbhebhe had taken to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Trojans.

As Imatorbhebhe has already graduated from USC, the receiver would be eligible to play in 2019 at any FBS school to which he transfers.

Imatorbhebhe was a four-star 2016 signee who had two catches for 11 yards as a redshirt freshman. This past season, an ankle injury helped keep him sidelined for the entire 2018 season.

We would be remiss if we didn’t note that, already this offseason, three wide receivers have reneged on their signed (in two cases) commitments to the Illini to either return to their previous school or sign with another.