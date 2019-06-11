Kai Locksley reportedly said he ‘had handgun with full magazine and would empty it’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of a prominent member of UTEP’s football program.

Reports surfaced this past weekend that Kai Locksley had been arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated. It was subsequently confirmed that the Miners had indefinitely suspended their projected starter at quarterback.

Monday, the NBC affiliate in El Paso shed some additional light on the situation:

A complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Constable Precinct 4, said that Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.” Locksley was also cursing at the individuals during the exchange before getting into a white Ford Fusion and putting his car in reverse. The arresting deputy saw the car in motion and conducted a felony stop, the affidavit said. Locksley told the deputy that the gun, a Smith and Wesson SD40 with a full magazine, was at his side, and he was placed under arrest. The deputy found the gun between the driver seat and center console.

The same television station reported that Locksley’s teammate and UTEP defensive lineman Tiano Tialavea was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing) and public intoxication stemming from the same incident.

“While the severity of the charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts,” head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement confirming Locksley’s suspension. At this point, Tialavea has not yet suffered the same suspension fate.

This past season, Locksley started eight of the nine games in which he played for the Miners. In those appearances, the former Texas Longhorn passed for 937 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 340 yards and another six touchdowns on the ground.

Thanks to nine interceptions and just a 49.1 completion percentage in 169 attempts, Locksley’s 90.9 quarterback rating was 125th out of 126 qualified quarterbacks in 2018.

Kai Locksley is the son of first-year Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. In September of 2017, Kai’s older brother and Mike’s middle son Meiko Locksley was shot and killed at the age of 25.