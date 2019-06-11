Miami’s Cade Weldon not the only FBS QB added by FCS school

One FCS program’s quarterback room will have a decidedly FBS slant this coming season.

In the middle of last week, Cade Weldon, who decided to transfer from Miami in the middle of March, announced that he would be transferring to East Tennessee State to continue his collegiate playing career. In officially confirming Weldon’s addition to the roster, the FCS school also confirmed that former Coastal Carolina quarterback Chance Thrasher has transferred into the football program as well.

The acknowledgment came a month and a half after Thrasher had changed his Twitter profile to indicate that he had decided to transfer to ETSU.

Because he’s dropping down from the FBS level to the FCS — as well as the fact that he has already graduated from Coastal Carolina — Thrasher will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Buccaneers.

Over the last three years — he took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 — Thrasher has completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 69 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Georgia native completed both of his passes for 17 yards this past season.

“Bringing Chance and Cade on board allows us to be deeper at the quarterback position,” said Bucs head coach Randy Sanders in a statement. “I am excited to get them in the weight room and on the field so we can further evaluate where they stand heading into the fall.”