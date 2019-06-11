Mississippi State new home for Louisville transfer Allen Love

Catching up on a bit of transfer news that flew under the radar a bit late last week, with this one involving a pair of Power Five programs.
On his personal Twitter account, Allen Love announced that he has “recently decided to transfer from [Louisville and is] proud to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Mississippi State University.” The defensive lineman added that he wanted “to thank… Louisville from the city to the school from the previous to present staff there for giving me [an] opportunity.”
It was confirmed in late February that Love had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier that month.
Because of health issues involving his mother, the Alabama native will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility this coming season if approved.
A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, Love was rated as the No. 21 prospect at any position in the state of Alabama. Love had originally committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Louisville in December of 2017.
As a true freshman, Love saw action in four games for the U of L. Thanks to the NCAA rule put in place last year, Love was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, which now leaves him with four years of eligibility to use in Starkville.
Kai Locksley exited spring practice as the odds-on favorite to be under center when UTEP opened the 2019 season in late August. Thanks to an off-field issue, it remains unclear what the foreseeable future for the son of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley will hold.
Reports surfaced this past weekend that the younger Locksley had been arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated. Details of what led to the arrest and charges have not yet been made available to the public.
That said, Miners head coach Dana Dimel announced in a statement shortly thereafter that the quarterback has been suspended by the football program.
“We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley,” Dimel said. “While the severity of the charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team.”
This past season, Locksley started eight of the nine games in which he played for the Miners. In those appearances, the former Texas Longhorn passed for 937 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 340 yards and another six touchdowns on the ground.
Thanks to nine interceptions and just a 49.1 completion percentage in 169 attempts, his 90.9 quarterback rating was 125th out of 126 qualified quarterbacks in 2018.
One FCS program’s quarterback room will have a decidedly FBS slant this coming season.
In the middle of last week, Cade Weldon, who decided to transfer from Miami in the middle of March, announced that he would be transferring to East Tennessee State to continue his collegiate playing career. In officially confirming Weldon’s addition to the roster, the FCS school also confirmed that former Coastal Carolina quarterback Chance Thrasher has transferred into the football program as well.
The acknowledgment came a month and a half after Thrasher had changed his Twitter profile to indicate that he had decided to transfer to ETSU.
Because he’s dropping down from the FBS level to the FCS — as well as the fact that he has already graduated from Coastal Carolina — Thrasher will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Buccaneers.
Over the last three years — he took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 — Thrasher has completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 69 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Georgia native completed both of his passes for 17 yards this past season.
“Bringing Chance and Cade on board allows us to be deeper at the quarterback position,” said Bucs head coach Randy Sanders in a statement. “I am excited to get them in the weight room and on the field so we can further evaluate where they stand heading into the fall.”
Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is not getting his college career off on the right foot in Lincoln. Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana Sunday night, according to a report from KOLN.
“We are aware of the situation and are addressing it,” a brief statement from Nebraska’s athletic department said.
According to a report from Omaha.com, Robinson was one of three people in a room university police were called to investigate Sunday night. The freshman receiver and running back was the only one to receive a citation from the responding officers after marijuana was discovered in his car during a search.
Robinson is currently scheduled for a court appearance on July 9.
Just last week, Maurice Washington of Nebraska was given a citation for marijuana possession under similar circumstances (being the only one in a room given the citation). Washington, of course, has another legal issue looming over him at the moment with a revenge porn scandal resulting in a felony and misdemeanor counts against Washington.
Just days after entering the transfer portal, it appears wide receiver Oliver Martin could have a decision made. According to a report from Hawkeye Nation, Martin will transfer from Michigan to Iowa in a move that could become official as early as this week.
Martin is a former missed target of the Hawkeyes. The top-rated player in the state of Iowa opted to head to Ann Arbor to begin his college football career, so coming home to play for Iowa now is a win for Kirk Ferentz in the long run.
Martin will be forced to sit out the 2019 season due to typical NCAA transfer rules, but his addition to the offense will be well received once he is eligible le again. Martin will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.
After redshirting for the Wolverines in 2017, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for Michigan last fall.