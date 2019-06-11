Mississippi State new home for Louisville transfer Allen Love

Catching up on a bit of transfer news that flew under the radar a bit late last week, with this one involving a pair of Power Five programs.

On his personal Twitter account, Allen Love announced that he has “recently decided to transfer from [Louisville and is] proud to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Mississippi State University.” The defensive lineman added that he wanted “to thank… Louisville from the city to the school from the previous to present staff there for giving me [an] opportunity.”

It was confirmed in late February that Love had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier that month.

Because of health issues involving his mother, the Alabama native will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility this coming season if approved.

A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, Love was rated as the No. 21 prospect at any position in the state of Alabama. Love had originally committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Louisville in December of 2017.

As a true freshman, Love saw action in four games for the U of L. Thanks to the NCAA rule put in place last year, Love was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, which now leaves him with four years of eligibility to use in Starkville.