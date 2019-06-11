Ray Lewis’ son transfers from UCF to FAU

One of the sons of one of the fiercest college football players to ever put on a uniform in the state of Florida is on the move.

Rahsaan Lewis took to Twitter Monday evening to reveal that he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic to continue his collegiate playing career. “Change is a scary thing in life and you never know if it’s going to be better or worse,” Lewis wrote, “but you gotta trust in God which is exactly what I’m doing after many prayers and talking with family.”

Lewis began his career at UCF as a walk-on defensive back before moving to the other side of the ball as a wide receiver this offseason. Because he was a walk-on with the Knights, he would be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.

As a true freshman this past season, Lewis played in seven games. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

Lewis is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who played his college football at Miami and was a two-time All-American during his time with the Hurricanes.

Son, my heart is smiling. Next chapter papa with you every step of the way https://t.co/QtRPBkletf — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) June 11, 2019

Lewis is the second son of a former Hurricanes great to join Lane Kiffin this month, with Frank Gore Jr., the son of ex-‘Canes running back Frank Gore, committing to play his college football for the Owls.