South Carolina lands Maryland grad transfer Matt Oliveira

For the second time today, we take time to note of a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.

The winner in this latest P5 exchange is South Carolina, with Matt Oliveira confirming on Twitter that he has decided to finish out his collegiate playing career with the Gamecocks. The non-winner in this instance is Maryland, which is where Oliveira had spent the past four years.

Oliveira will head to Columbia as a graduate of the University of Maryland, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the ‘Cocks in 2019. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Beyond excited to announce that I will play my final year of eligibility at the University of South Carolina. Thank you to the University of Maryland for the past 4 years. Time to get back to work #SpursUp #SEC @gamecockfb @CoachWMuschamp @CoachHutzler pic.twitter.com/1JKQvuzrsa — Matt Oliveira (@xmattt2506) June 10, 2019

Oliveira spent the past three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting longsnapper. In fact, he heads into the 2019 campaign with a streak of 36 straight starts that dates back to the second game of his redshirt freshman season in 2016.