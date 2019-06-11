USC makes five-star WR Bru McCoy’s return from Texas official

Bru McCoy‘s journey has led him back to the place at which he began his collegiate career.

Tuesday evening, USC confirmed on Twitter that McCoy, after much speculation and consternation, is back with the Trojans football program. The confirmation from the school comes nearly two weeks after McCoy indicated on social media that he would be returning to the Land of Troy.

OFFICIAL: Freshman Bru McCoy is back at USC. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/YgS6Pfkw4M — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 12, 2019

For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy (pictured, No. 5) had told USC head coach Clay Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of last month that he would be returning to the Trojans.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.

It’s believed that McCoy will have to sit out the 2019 season, although this convoluted situation remains decidedly fluid.