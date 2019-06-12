Div. II DB Jonte Tinsley shot and killed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For at least the sixth time since the middle of March — the previous five lives can be mourned HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE — an athlete either already at the collegiate level or on a trajectory to play at this level has had his life senselessly snuffed out by gun violence.

The latest to pass way too young is Jonte Tinsley, with multiple media outlets confirming that the Ohio Dominican defensive back was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Harrison Twp. (Ohio). Tinsley was attending the Sweet 16 party of a friend when gunfire erupted and the 18-year-old was struck in the neck by a bullet.

From WHIO.com:

Tinsley… died at Grandview Medical Center, Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said. [Montgomery County Sheriff Rob] Streck said investigators estimate there were 80 to 100 people at the house party. The victim apparently scuffled with a man at the party, the sheriff said, but detectives do not believe that man shot Jonte Tinsley.

The ODU community mourns the death of Jonte Tinsley, a sophomore Sport Management major and member of ODU’s football team. To view Jonte’s memorial page, visit https://t.co/AmL0cbqV3p https://t.co/uZUS4uoGFQ — Ohio Dominican (@ohiodominican) June 11, 2019

Tinsley was getting set to enter his true sophomore season at the Div. II school.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Tinsley’s way-too-soon passing.