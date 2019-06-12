Florida transfer once ticketed for Oregon officially lands at USC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was quite the banner day for USC’s personnel acquisition department Tuesday.

First, the Pac-12 school confirmed that Bru McCoy had rejoined the team after a brief sojourn to Austin. Not long after, and confirming reports that surfaced earlier this month, the Trojans officially welcomed Florida signee Chris Steele to the football program’s family.

After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from Florida, Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, it was subsequently reported that Steele would be enrolling instead at USC. That development came after Steele took an official visit to Eugene but was subsequently seen on the USC campus with McCoy.

A four-star 2019 signee, Steele was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He easily was the highest-rated signee in the Gators’ class this year.