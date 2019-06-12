Iowa adds three FBS WR transfers, including ex-Michigan four-star

Iowa’s wide receivers room will have a decidedly different look entering summer camp than it did exiting spring practice.
After it was reported earlier this month that Michigan’s Oliver Martin had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, it was subsequently reported that the wide receiver appeared ticketed for a move to Iowa; Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes confirmed in a press release Martin’s addition to the football roster.
Not only that, but Iowa also announced the addition of two other transfer receivers in Jack Combs and Charlie Jones. Combs comes to Iowa City from Central Michigan, Jones from Buffalo.
All three additions will be entering their redshirt sophomore seasons and will have to sit out this year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
A four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.
A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.
In 2018, Jones totaled 395 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions in 14 games played. The yardage was the third-highest on the Bulls, while his 21.9 yards per catch led the MAC school.
Combs totaled three receptions for 27 yards and a score during his brief stint with the Chippewas.
Bru McCoy‘s journey has led him back to the place at which he began his collegiate career.
Tuesday evening, USC confirmed on Twitter that McCoy, after much speculation and consternation, is back with the Trojans football program. The confirmation from the school comes nearly two weeks after McCoy indicated on social media that he would be returning to the Land of Troy.
For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy (pictured, No. 5) had told USC head coach Clay Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.
The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of last month that he would be returning to the Trojans.
McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
It’s believed that McCoy will have to sit out the 2019 season, although this convoluted situation remains decidedly fluid.
The SEC recently opened the door to conference members being allowed to sell beer and other alcoholic beverages at athletic events as early as this fall, Early on, however, a handful of schools have decided to hold off on opening the taps to their fans this season. Among the schools opting not to sell beer and alcohol to fans at athletic events, including football games of course, is Georgia.
The SEC officially adjusted its stance against selling alcohol at athletic events on campus at the end of May during spring meetings, allowing members to join the growing trend around college athletics offering more sources of revenue and, for some, enhancing the gameday experience for fans.
“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a release last month. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
Georgia may not be ready to start offering beer and alcohol to the masses at football games this fall, but the Bulldogs and rival Florida Gators are reportedly discussing options for their neutral site game in Jacksonville for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, appropriately enough.
Other schools holding off on selling beer and alcohol this season within the SEC include Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. LSU and Ole Miss are expected to be more likely to allow it at athletic events this upcoming season.
Former Rutgers tight end Travis Vokolek has made his transfer decision. Although he will remain in the Big Ten, he will be traveling to the complete opposite end of the conference’s footprint by transferring to Nebraska. Vokoloek officially announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska was previously reported to be among the finalists for Vokolek’s transfer as he looked to stay a little closer to his home in Missouri. Iowa and Kansas State were also said to be in the mix for Vokolek.
Vokolek is coming off his redshirt freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, in which he accounted for 16 receptions with two of those catches scoring touchdowns for a beleaguered Rutgers offensive unit. Vokolek will be forced to sit out the 2019 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility left to use in Lincoln with the Huskers once he is eligible to step foot on the field in 2020.
For those looking ahead, Vokolek and Nebraska are scheduled to make a trip to Rutgers on Oct. 24, 2020.
There were a couple of developments — one positive, one not so positive — that played out off the field for Otis Yelverton earlier this month.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Yelverton, arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, will not face charges stemming from the incident that led to the arrest. It was alleged that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.
“The one statement in the various exchanges between the parties that could be construed as a threat is legally insufficient to form the basis for a prosecution,” Bill Cervone, the Alachua County State Attorney, said according to the newspaper in explaining why the felony charge against Yelverton would not be pursued.
On the flip side, the paper is also reporting that Yelverton, placed on administrative leave at Florida shortly after the arrest, is no longer a member of the Gators’ football staff. Yelverton was hired by head coach Dan Mullen in January of 2018 and had served as UF’s assistant director of player personnel.
“From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country,” Yelverton said in a statement. “Today, I am vindicated. This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged.
“While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them.”