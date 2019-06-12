Iowa adds three FBS WR transfers, including ex-Michigan four-star

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa’s wide receivers room will have a decidedly different look entering summer camp than it did exiting spring practice.

After it was reported earlier this month that Michigan’s Oliver Martin had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, it was subsequently reported that the wide receiver appeared ticketed for a move to Iowa; Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes confirmed in a press release Martin’s addition to the football roster.

Not only that, but Iowa also announced the addition of two other transfer receivers in Jack Combs and Charlie Jones. Combs comes to Iowa City from Central Michigan, Jones from Buffalo.

All three additions will be entering their redshirt sophomore seasons and will have to sit out this year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

A four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.

A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.

In 2018, Jones totaled 395 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions in 14 games played. The yardage was the third-highest on the Bulls, while his 21.9 yards per catch led the MAC school.

Combs totaled three receptions for 27 yards and a score during his brief stint with the Chippewas.