LSU QB Andre Sale hops on transfer train yet again

Perhaps the third time will be a charm for Andre Sale?

In January of last year, Sale (pictured, No. 13) announced that he would be transferring from FCS Tennessee Tech and walking on at LSU. A little over 17 months and one college football season later, it’s now being reported that Sale has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what will likely be a move on from the Tigers.

#LSU walk-on quarterback Andre Sale has also entered the NCAA Transfer portal, sources tell The Times-Picayune. Sale was a transfer from Tennessee Tech. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) June 11, 2019

As a redshirt freshman at Tech, Sale started the first seven games of the 2017 season before he was benched for the remainder of the year. In eight games played, Sale completed 123-of-209 passes (58.9 percent) for 1,520 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In his one and, as it turns out, only season on the bayou, Sale didn’t take the field for the Tigers.