Tennessee offensive lineman announces medical retirement

With the start of his second season in Fayetteville less than three months away, Chad Morris has added a very intriguing and experienced piece to his Hogs passing game.

The head coach at Southern University, Dawson Odums, confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate Wednesday that one of his star players, Kendall Catalon, has decided to transfer to Arkansas and continue his collegiate playing career with the Razorbacks. The move by Catalon has a familial feel to it as his younger brother, Jalen Catalon, was a four-star 2019 UA signee.

“He’s a great kid who did well while he was here,” the FCS program’s head coach told the Advocate of Kendall Catalon. “It was a decision he thought was best for him. I wish him nothing but the best and appreciate his time here. He said he thought about it and prayed about it and Arkansas was the best fit for him. He gave us everything he had.”

While there has been no confirmation from either the player or his purported new school, the former’s Twitter page and retweets indicate the move is all but official.

Catalon was the Jaguars’ leading receiver this past season as he caught 33 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns.