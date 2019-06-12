Tennessee offensive lineman announces medical retirement

Tennessee freshman offensive lineman Melvin McBride is retiring from football just weeks after enrolling at the university. As it turns out, McBride was diagnosed with a personal medical condition while going through a physical on campus before officially beginning participating in offseason conditioning within the football program. McBride announced his retirement on his Twitter account Wednesday morning.
“Melvin is a great young man, and my heart breaks for him and his family,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a released statement. “However, I’m glad that we have an outstanding medical staff that did a great job identifying the problem when Melvin first arrived here. We are always going to do what’s best for our student-athletes here at Tennessee. He is certainly a Vol for Life and will continue to be a big part of our program.”
McBride was a three-star recruit in Tennessee’s Class of 2019. He had signed during the early signing period in December 2018. McBride originally committed to the Vols in August 2018, and he enrolled on campus just a couple of weeks ago.
With the start of his second season in Fayetteville less than three months away, Chad Morris has added a very intriguing and experienced piece to his Hogs passing game.
The head coach at Southern University, Dawson Odums, confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate Wednesday that one of his star players, Kendall Catalon, has decided to transfer to Arkansas and continue his collegiate playing career with the Razorbacks. The move by Catalon has a familial feel to it as his younger brother, Jalen Catalon, was a four-star 2019 UA signee.
“He’s a great kid who did well while he was here,” the FCS program’s head coach told the Advocate of Kendall Catalon. “It was a decision he thought was best for him. I wish him nothing but the best and appreciate his time here. He said he thought about it and prayed about it and Arkansas was the best fit for him. He gave us everything he had.”
While there has been no confirmation from either the player or his purported new school, the former’s Twitter page and retweets indicate the move is all but official.
Catalon was the Jaguars’ leading receiver this past season as he caught 33 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns.
A lot more fans will be able to belly up to the bar during games at Kyle Field in the coming months.
Late last month, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Thursday, Texas A&M became the first school in the conference to take advantage of the new league policy by announcing that the university is expanding the availability for the purchase of beer and wine to the general public at Kyle Field starting this fall.
Specifically, the school confirmed that, “[b]eginning this fall, a variety of domestic and imported beer and a selection of wine will be available for purchase to the general public until the end of the third quarter.”
“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field,” interim A&M athletic director R.C. Slocum said in a statement. “We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.”
Georgia had previously announced that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy.
Tyreke Smith has been expected to be a significant contributor along Ohio State’s defensive line this coming season, but it appears he’ll be forced to navigate a medical hurdle in order to do so.
Smith took to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning indicating that he is set to undergo surgery later on in the day. The defensive end gave no indication as to the specific nature of the medical procedure.
At this point in time, it’s unclear how much football time, if any, Smith will miss because of the surgery. A program official declined to address any specifics involving the procedure.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Smith was rated as the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 34 prospect overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one other defensive lineman, tackle Taron Vincent, was rated higher than Smith in the Buckeyes’ class last year.
After totaling just nine tackles as a true freshman, Smith posted a 3½-tackle, 1½-sack performance in OSU’s spring game earlier this offseason.
Thanks to a stick-and-ball sport, Willie Taggart‘s 2019 recruiting class at Florida State has been pared by one.
On his personal Twitter account early Thursday morning, Maurice Goolsby announced that, “[d]ue to certain situations I will not be attending FSU this summer.” The 2019 prospect didn’t detail the “certain situations,” but stated that he “will be taking a different route and that route being baseball.”
Goolsby had planned to play both sports at FSU before reversing course.
“I want everyone to know this was not an easy decision for me or my family,” Goolsby wrote. “I want to thank coach Taggart for giving me the opportunity to play football at the prestigious Florida State University but with that being said I will be finding a new home for the next 4 years.”
A three-star member of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Goolsby was rated as the No. 54 wide receiver in the country and the No. 55 player at any position in the state of Florida. Goolsby chose FSU over offers from, among others, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and USC.
Goolsby’s decision leaves the Seminoles with zero (none, zip, nada, zilch) skill-position playmakers as part of its most recent recruiting class.