Boise State officially adds Utah transfer defensive tackle

Former Utah defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has officially ended his search for a new college football program. The former Ute is now a Bronco, as Boise State announced the addition of Cravens to their program on Thursday afternoon.

Cravens, the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, entered the transfer portal in early May to begin the process of finding a new home. Cravens appeared in one game as a true freshman at Utah last season. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last fall, Cravens will be able to preserve his redshirt year of eligibility to retain four years of eligibility beginning this fall. Of course, standard transfer rules will force Cravens to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to suit up and play for Boise State beginning in 2020.

There was no mention by Boise State of any potential waiver for immediate eligibility.

Follow @KevinOnCFB