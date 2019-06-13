Boise State officially adds Utah transfer defensive tackle

Former Utah defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has officially ended his search for a new college football program. The former Ute is now a Bronco, as Boise State announced the addition of Cravens to their program on Thursday afternoon.
Cravens, the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, entered the transfer portal in early May to begin the process of finding a new home. Cravens appeared in one game as a true freshman at Utah last season. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last fall, Cravens will be able to preserve his redshirt year of eligibility to retain four years of eligibility beginning this fall. Of course, standard transfer rules will force Cravens to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to suit up and play for Boise State beginning in 2020.
There was no mention by Boise State of any potential waiver for immediate eligibility.
Herm Edwards stays pretty busy as part of his day job as head football coach at Arizona State. No matter though because the 65-year-old is adding a side gig to his duties this upcoming semester in Tempe.
Just call him Professor Herm.
The school announced on Thursday that Edwards was joining the faculty at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as a professor and guest lecturer for classes in addition to his duties on the field with the Sun Devils.
“I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity,” Edwards said in a release. “As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School.”
The longtime ESPN commentator and NFL head coach was recently honored by the Football Writers Association of America for his efforts with the media on his first year on the job and the ever quotable Edwards is a must-watch whenever he is in front of a microphone. Those skills should carryover quite well to help young ASU students learn the in’s and out’s of the modern media game as much as it does covering college football in today’s day and age as well.
While this is far from the first head coach to teach a class or two — Wazzu’s Mike Leach did so this past semester for example — it does give Arizona State the distinction of being the first school to have both their football coach and athletic director officially on faculty as AD Ray Anderson also teaches at the Sun Devils’ law school.
If we still had ye olde “Days Without An Arrest” ticker around these parts, it’d be the (gasp!!!) devil’s lettuce triggering yet another reset back to double zeroes.
According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Appalachian State’s Corey Sutton was arrested one week ago today and charged with possession of marijuana. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop made by a Boone Police Department officer initiated by the driver’s side headlight being out on the wide receiver’s Camaro.
Included in the police report was a rather odd detail that, as the arresting officer was speaking to other officers who had arrived on the scene, Sutton allegedly consumed marijuana that was the center console of his vehicle. That consumption came after Sutton had admitted to the officer that he had been smoking marijuana and there was additional weed in said center console.
A subsequent search of the vehicle led to additional marijuana being found and Sutton’s arrest.
A statement attributed to head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the football program is aware of the incident, with any repercussions being handled internally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. During his first on-field season at ASU, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6).
The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
A trio of additions to Utah State’s roster are, as it turns out, very familiar with the Beehive State.
USU head coach Gary Andersen confirmed Thursday that three graduate transfers have made the move into his program — running back Riley Burt, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner and tight end Caleb Repp. Burt comes to USU from the Utah Utes, while both Mariner and Repp began their collegiate playing careers at BYU.
All three will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies in 2019, which will serve as the final year of eligibility for each player.
Burt, who announced on social media in early February that he would be transferring to USU, finished the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries. This past season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.
In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan late last year, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win over the MAC school.
In starting 22 of the 36 games in which he played for the Cougars, Mariner totaled 785 yards and four touchdowns on 52 career receptions. Last season, in five starts and 12 appearances total, he caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.
Repp switched from defensive end to tight end and caught two passes for 25 yards, with both of those receptions resulting in touchdowns.
Much to the chagrin of alone-on-that-scheduling-island UCF, no doubt, you can add SMU to the growing list of AAC teams scheduling two-for-ones with Power Five programs.
Both SMU and Vanderbilt on Thursday announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future three-game series. Vandy will host the first two games of the miniseries in Nashville on Sept. 14, 2024, and then again on Sept. 9, 2028, while SMU will host the Commodores Sept. 15, 2029, in Dallas.
The two schools have met four times previously on the gridiron, the first coming in 1936 and the most recent in 1991. That fourth meeting was the only one at Vandy as the first three were played at SMU.
The two teams have split the four meetings, with the Mustangs winning in 1936 and 1990 and the Commodores coming away with victories in 1937 and 1991.