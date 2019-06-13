Boise State officially adds Utah transfer defensive tackle

Herm Edwards stays pretty busy as part of his day job as head football coach at Arizona State. No matter though because the 65-year-old is adding a side gig to his duties this upcoming semester in Tempe.

Just call him Professor Herm.

The school announced on Thursday that Edwards was joining the faculty at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as a professor and guest lecturer for classes in addition to his duties on the field with the Sun Devils.

“I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity,” Edwards said in a release. “As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School.”

The longtime ESPN commentator and NFL head coach was recently honored by the Football Writers Association of America for his efforts with the media on his first year on the job and the ever quotable Edwards is a must-watch whenever he is in front of a microphone. Those skills should carryover quite well to help young ASU students learn the in’s and out’s of the modern media game as much as it does covering college football in today’s day and age as well.

While this is far from the first head coach to teach a class or two — Wazzu’s Mike Leach did so this past semester for example — it does give Arizona State the distinction of being the first school to have both their football coach and athletic director officially on faculty as AD Ray Anderson also teaches at the Sun Devils’ law school.