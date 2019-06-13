Drink up! Texas A&M to expand alcohol sales at Kyle Field

A lot more fans will be able to belly up to the bar during games at Kyle Field in the coming months.

Late last month, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Thursday, Texas A&M became the first school in the conference to take advantage of the new league policy by announcing that the university is expanding the availability for the purchase of beer and wine to the general public at Kyle Field starting this fall.

Specifically, the school confirmed that, “[b]eginning this fall, a variety of domestic and imported beer and a selection of wine will be available for purchase to the general public until the end of the third quarter.”

“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field,” interim A&M athletic director R.C. Slocum said in a statement. “We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.”

Georgia had previously announced that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy.