Nebraska punter confirms transfer to Oregon State

After a couple of months in the transfer portal, punter Caleb Lightbourn is ready to land in the Pac-12. Lightbourn confirmed, via Twitter, he has committed to Oregon State, where he will resume his college football career after playing as a starter for Nebraska the last few seasons.

Lightbourn retweeted a message from the Oregon State football Twitter account, saying it will be the next step in his journey, complete with appropriate use of emojis signifying changing his colors from Nebraska red and white to Oregon State black and orange.

Lightbourn began starting for Nebraska on special teams duty in 2016. He averaged 41.6 yards per punt last season for the Huskers. Lightbourn was replaced as the primary punter for Nebraska in the middle of the 2018 season by Isaac Armstrong.

