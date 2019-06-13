Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith tweets he’s set for surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyreke Smith has been expected to be a significant contributor along Ohio State’s defensive line this coming season, but it appears he’ll be forced to navigate a medical hurdle in order to do so.

Smith took to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning indicating that he is set to undergo surgery later on in the day. The defensive end gave no indication as to the specific nature of the medical procedure.

Surgery today 🙏🏾 — Tyreke Smith (@T_23_baller) June 13, 2019

At this point in time, it’s unclear how much football time, if any, Smith will miss because of the surgery. A program official declined to address any specifics involving the procedure.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Smith was rated as the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 34 prospect overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one other defensive lineman, tackle Taron Vincent, was rated higher than Smith in the Buckeyes’ class last year.

After totaling just nine tackles as a true freshman, Smith posted a 3½-tackle, 1½-sack performance in OSU’s spring game earlier this offseason.