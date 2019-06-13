One of Florida State’s 2019 signees opts for baseball over football

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to a stick-and-ball sport, Willie Taggart‘s 2019 recruiting class at Florida State has been pared by one.

On his personal Twitter account early Thursday morning, Maurice Goolsby announced that, “[d]ue to certain situations I will not be attending FSU this summer.” The 2019 prospect didn’t detail the “certain situations,” but stated that he “will be taking a different route and that route being baseball.”

Goolsby had planned to play both sports at FSU before reversing course.

“I want everyone to know this was not an easy decision for me or my family,” Goolsby wrote. “I want to thank coach Taggart for giving me the opportunity to play football at the prestigious Florida State University but with that being said I will be finding a new home for the next 4 years.”

RESPECT MY DECISION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HR5B2D0btf — Maurice Goolsby (@_magxii) June 13, 2019

A three-star member of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Goolsby was rated as the No. 54 wide receiver in the country and the No. 55 player at any position in the state of Florida. Goolsby chose FSU over offers from, among others, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and USC.

Goolsby’s decision leaves the Seminoles with zero (none, zip, nada, zilch) skill-position playmakers as part of its most recent recruiting class.