Part-time starting Illini DB one of four grad transfers added by Vandy

As Derek Mason heads into the homestretch of the 2019 offseason, the head coach has added some experience to his Vanderbilt roster.

Wednesday, Vandy announced the addition of four graduate transfers to Mason’s football program. The most noteworthy of the personnel quartet is Cameron Watkins, the defensive back who announced in mid-January that he would be transferring from Illinois.

Watkins started 16 of the 31 games in which he played the past three seasons for the Fighting Illini, including seven in 2018, and will provide immediate help for the Commodores’ secondary.

In addition to Watkins, offensive lineman Rowan Godwin, wide receiver/returner Justice Shelton-Mosley and defensive lineman Eddie Zinn-Turner also transferred to the SEC school.

Godwin started six games at right guard for the South Alabama Jaguars last season. Shelton-Mosley and Zinn-Turner come to Vandy from a lower level of the sport, the former from Harvard and the latter from Marist.

“These young men bring a lot of ability and experience to our program. They will make us a more talented and deeper football team entering the season,” Mason said in a statement.