Ron Johnson announces transfer from Michigan to Rutgers

A few weeks after jumping in the transfer portal, Ron Johnson has announced he is heading from one Big Ten East school to another. Johnson will trade in his Michigan maize and blue for some Rutgers red after he announced, via Twitter, he is heading to Rutgers to continue his college football career.
“I am forever grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented to me and after long talks with my family I have decided that I will commit to Rutgers University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Johnson said in his statement. “Can’t wait to join my #10Strong Brothers at the Banks.”
The former four-star recruit of the Wolverines hails from New Jersey, so playing for Rutgers will allow him to complete his collegiate career closer to home. Better yet for Rutgers, Johnson is a graduate transfer and will be eligible right away this fall. And he will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.
Former Utah defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has officially ended his search for a new college football program. The former Ute is now a Bronco, as Boise State announced the addition of Cravens to their program on Thursday afternoon.
Cravens, the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, entered the transfer portal in early May to begin the process of finding a new home. Cravens appeared in one game as a true freshman at Utah last season. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last fall, Cravens will be able to preserve his redshirt year of eligibility to retain four years of eligibility beginning this fall. Of course, standard transfer rules will force Cravens to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to suit up and play for Boise State beginning in 2020.
There was no mention by Boise State of any potential waiver for immediate eligibility.
After a couple of months in the transfer portal, punter Caleb Lightbourn is ready to land in the Pac-12. Lightbourn confirmed, via Twitter, he has committed to Oregon State, where he will resume his college football career after playing as a starter for Nebraska the last few seasons.
Lightbourn retweeted a message from the Oregon State football Twitter account, saying it will be the next step in his journey, complete with appropriate use of emojis signifying changing his colors from Nebraska red and white to Oregon State black and orange.
Lightbourn began starting for Nebraska on special teams duty in 2016. He averaged 41.6 yards per punt last season for the Huskers. Lightbourn was replaced as the primary punter for Nebraska in the middle of the 2018 season by Isaac Armstrong.
One of the key additions to the Florida recruiting class of 2019 previously announced he will instead be heading to a JUCO program for the 2019 season. Diwun Black, a linebacker, is reportedly heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after signing his letter of intent.
As reported last month, Black announced he would have to attend community college in the summer before being able to enroll at Florida. Academic issues were thought to be the concern. Fortunately for Black, Florida head coach Dan Mullen voiced his support for the Class of 2019 linebacker.
Mullen has been working to recruit Black since the Gators head coach was at Mississippi State. Perhaps this is just another speedbump on Black’s path to join Mullen in Gainesville. Plenty of players have had to enroll at a community college to get grades in shape before getting started at their FBS school. We’ll wait to see if that is the case for Black.
With the start of his second season in Fayetteville less than three months away, Chad Morris has added a very intriguing and experienced piece to his Hogs passing game.
The head coach at Southern University, Dawson Odums, confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate Wednesday that one of his star players, Kendall Catalon, has decided to transfer to Arkansas and continue his collegiate playing career with the Razorbacks. The move by Catalon has a familial feel to it as his younger brother, Jalen Catalon, was a four-star 2019 UA signee.
“He’s a great kid who did well while he was here,” the FCS program’s head coach told the Advocate of Kendall Catalon. “It was a decision he thought was best for him. I wish him nothing but the best and appreciate his time here. He said he thought about it and prayed about it and Arkansas was the best fit for him. He gave us everything he had.”
While there has been no confirmation from either the player or his purported new school, the former’s Twitter page and retweets indicate the move is all but official.
Catalon was the Jaguars’ leading receiver this past season as he caught 33 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns.