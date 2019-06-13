Ron Johnson announces transfer from Michigan to Rutgers

A few weeks after jumping in the transfer portal, Ron Johnson has announced he is heading from one Big Ten East school to another. Johnson will trade in his Michigan maize and blue for some Rutgers red after he announced, via Twitter, he is heading to Rutgers to continue his college football career.

“I am forever grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented to me and after long talks with my family I have decided that I will commit to Rutgers University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Johnson said in his statement. “Can’t wait to join my #10Strong Brothers at the Banks.”

The former four-star recruit of the Wolverines hails from New Jersey, so playing for Rutgers will allow him to complete his collegiate career closer to home. Better yet for Rutgers, Johnson is a graduate transfer and will be eligible right away this fall. And he will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

