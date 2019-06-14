Getty Images

App State’s top WR popped for pot possession

By John TaylorJun 14, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
If we still had ye olde “Days Without An Arrest” ticker around these parts, it’d be the (gasp!!!) devil’s lettuce triggering yet another reset back to double zeroes.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Appalachian State’s Corey Sutton was arrested one week ago today and charged with possession of marijuana.  The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop made by a Boone Police Department officer initiated by the driver’s side headlight being out on the wide receiver’s Camaro.

Included in the police report was a rather odd detail that, as the arresting officer was speaking to other officers who had arrived on the scene, Sutton allegedly consumed marijuana that was the center console of his vehicle.  That consumption came after Sutton had admitted to the officer that he had been smoking marijuana and there was additional weed in said center console.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to additional marijuana being found and Sutton’s arrest.

A statement attributed to head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the football program is aware of the incident, with any repercussions being handled internally.

Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  During his first on-field season at ASU, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6).

The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.

Arkansas HC Chad Morris’ son Chandler commits to Razorbacks

By Bryan FischerJun 14, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
Father’s Day is coming up this weekend and while things had the chance to be a little awkward at the Morris household, instead the day will be a great celebration down in Fayetteville for all involved.

That’s the result of Arkansas’ newest commitment from Highland Park (Texas) quarterback Chandler Morris on Friday afternoon. If that last name rings a bell, it should because the four-star signal-caller is the son of Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris.

The younger Morris stayed behind in the Dallas area to help lead the powerhouse Scots high school program to a state championship in 2018 when his dad changed jobs from SMU to Arkansas. He actually wound up taking over as Highland Park’s QB for another Razorback last year, John Stephen Jones — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ grandson and a current redshirt freshman for the Hogs competing to win the starting job in 2019.

Listed as a dual-threat in the class of 2020, Morris held offers from the likes of Clemson (where his dad used to work), Texas A&M, Auburn and others. Least one think that the Razorbacks were simply stringing everybody along before this eventual commitment though, ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Arkansas head coach actually didn’t recruit his son at all as part of this whole process.

That turned out not to be an issue at all either way as father and son will still wind up together with the Hogs next year and make for an extra special Sunday in the Morris household with all this ‘crootin out of the way.

Big 12 coaches on hot seat: Where it is somehow possible for nobody to have a hot seat in 2019

By Bryan FischerJun 14, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
We’re deep in the thick of the offseason as the calendar becomes entrenched in the summer months but talking about college football never stops at a place like CFTalk. 

As part of our continuing series taking a look at coaching hot seats around the sport, it’s time we turned our sights onto the Big 12. The league is perhaps the most rarest of commodities nowadays in that there’s really little to no hot seat talk at all for the 10 coaches in the conference. Some of that has to do with recent new hires at a four schools but also a lot more with the fact that the rest of the Big 12 has hired very well the past few cycles and are remarkably stable.

Don’t get us wrong, there’s pressure to win everywhere in the conference but in terms of actually having one’s job on the line in 2019, there’s not much to see under the Bob Bowlsby umbrella this upcoming season. You can check out the hot seat status of head coaches in the ACC here too.

Without further ado though, a look at the various stages of hot seats in the Big 12:

The new guys

Neal Brown (West Virginia)

Chris Klieman (Kansas State)

Les Miles (Kansas)

Matt Wells (Texas Tech)

Safe and secure 

Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)

The mullet has flirted with other gigs in the past but has chosen to remain at his alma mater, where he has seemingly turned into a coach for life with the Cowboys. Though fans gripe about his record against the rival Sooners and the recent dip in play, he’s still made OSU extremely competitive each season despite being in one of the league’s outposts and consistently has a pretty fun offense to watch. Tensions with the athletic department (and boosters) have seemingly smoothed over recently too.

Matt Rhule (Baylor)

Rhule has done a terrific job in digging the Bears out from the scandal that enveloped the program under Art Briles and is looking to improve the team’s record for a third straight season. While he’s been beloved by Baylor fans for what he’s done on and off the field with the program, the biggest issue Rhule faces is that he’s a hot commodity after interviewing with NFL teams each of the past two years. He has stayed put in Waco but bigger names are certainly searching given the job he’s done.

Matt Campbell (Iowa State)

There was worry among Cyclones fans that Campbell could have been in line to replace Urban Meyer at Ohio State, among other gigs, but he’s remained in charge down in Ames and continues to keep building up the program into a true Big 12 contender. Making ISU competitive is reason enough for his name to appear on coaching lists for bigger and better jobs but for now he’s certainly happy where he is.

Tom Herman (Texas)

Are the Longhorns back? Yes they most certainly are after winning the Sugar Bowl over Georgia and loudly proclaiming as such. The pressure has been ratcheted up in Austin as a result but that’s exactly why Herman was hired in the first place.

Frozen solid

Gary Patterson (TCU)

Hard to believe but Patterson trails only Kirk Ferentz by a season for longest tenured active head coach in all of FBS nowadays. He’s guided the Horned Frogs into several new conferences and consistently churns out the Big 12’s best defense year after year. Few coaches have a statue at their school but Patterson does and he’s still coaching at TCU, which says all that needs to be said about his place on campus.

Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma)

There was some fretting that Riley would be plucked by an NFL franchise to become a head coach at the next level after producing back-to-back No. 1 overall picks and making the Sooners a regular in the College Football Playoff since taking over for Bob Stoops. He’s chosen to remain in Norman for the time being and will instead be gunning for a third straight Big 12 title in as many seasons at the model program in the league.

MTSU adding field-level beer garden at football games, unique brews for each opponent

By Bryan FischerJun 14, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
The topic of beer and alcohol at football games has been a surprisingly hot topic this offseason.

Not only have schools left and right been making decisions on whether or not to sell adult beverages in general seating areas, but the SEC as a whole notably changed their bylaws to open up the taps at stadiums around the league. While we’re still seeing decisions emerge about what programs will do during the fall, one school who was already ahead of the curve on selling beer to the public is taking their game up a notch.

That would be Middle Tennessee State, who announced plans this week for a new field-level beer garden for Blue Raiders games at Floyd Stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with our fermentation science program to provide another element to providing an unparalleled game experience for our fans,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. “We visualize this area to be a festival/street fair-type area in the south end zone for all of our fans over 21 years old to enjoy as they watch great C-USA football. We hope this unique offering will help grow attendance and provide a better game environment for our fans while perfectly showcasing yet another partnership athletics has with academics.”

In addition to the beer garden in the south end zone of the stadium, MTSU is also partnering with students at the school to help come up with specific microbrews for each opponent that comes to Murfreesboro as well. Sadly, Lane Kiffin and FAU do not come to town this season so we won’t have a chance to see what the students would have come up for the much-discussed CUSA coach.

Either way, it should help liven up the atmosphere and make Blue Raiders games much more enjoyable for fans with this unique twist.

Herm Edwards joins Arizona State’s faculty as guest lecturer

By Bryan FischerJun 14, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Herm Edwards stays pretty busy as part of his day job as head football coach at Arizona State. No matter though because the 65-year-old is adding a side gig to his duties this upcoming semester in Tempe.

Just call him Professor Herm.

The school announced on Thursday that Edwards was joining the faculty at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as a professor and guest lecturer for classes in addition to his duties on the field with the Sun Devils.

“I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity,” Edwards said in a release. “As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School.”

The longtime ESPN commentator and NFL head coach was recently honored by the Football Writers Association of America for his efforts with the media on his first year on the job and the ever quotable Edwards is a must-watch whenever he is in front of a microphone. Those skills should carryover quite well to help young ASU students learn the in’s and out’s of the modern media game as much as it does covering college football in today’s day and age as well.

While this is far from the first head coach to teach a class or two — Wazzu’s Mike Leach did so this past semester for example — it does give Arizona State the distinction of being the first school to have both their football coach and athletic director officially on faculty as AD Ray Anderson also teaches at the Sun Devils’ law school.