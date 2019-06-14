MTSU adding field-level beer garden at football games, unique brews for each opponent

The topic of beer and alcohol at football games has been a surprisingly hot topic this offseason.

Not only have schools left and right been making decisions on whether or not to sell adult beverages in general seating areas, but the SEC as a whole notably changed their bylaws to open up the taps at stadiums around the league. While we’re still seeing decisions emerge about what programs will do during the fall, one school who was already ahead of the curve on selling beer to the public is taking their game up a notch.

That would be Middle Tennessee State, who announced plans this week for a new field-level beer garden for Blue Raiders games at Floyd Stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with our fermentation science program to provide another element to providing an unparalleled game experience for our fans,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. “We visualize this area to be a festival/street fair-type area in the south end zone for all of our fans over 21 years old to enjoy as they watch great C-USA football. We hope this unique offering will help grow attendance and provide a better game environment for our fans while perfectly showcasing yet another partnership athletics has with academics.”

In addition to the beer garden in the south end zone of the stadium, MTSU is also partnering with students at the school to help come up with specific microbrews for each opponent that comes to Murfreesboro as well. Sadly, Lane Kiffin and FAU do not come to town this season so we won’t have a chance to see what the students would have come up for the much-discussed CUSA coach.

Either way, it should help liven up the atmosphere and make Blue Raiders games much more enjoyable for fans with this unique twist.