MTSU adding field-level beer garden at football games, unique brews for each opponent

That would be Middle Tennessee State, who announced plans this week for a new field-level beer garden for Blue Raiders games at Floyd Stadium.
“We are thrilled to partner with our fermentation science program to provide another element to providing an unparalleled game experience for our fans,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. “We visualize this area to be a festival/street fair-type area in the south end zone for all of our fans over 21 years old to enjoy as they watch great C-USA football. We hope this unique offering will help grow attendance and provide a better game environment for our fans while perfectly showcasing yet another partnership athletics has with academics.”
In addition to the beer garden in the south end zone of the stadium, MTSU is also partnering with students at the school to help come up with specific microbrews for each opponent that comes to Murfreesboro as well. Sadly, Lane Kiffin and FAU do not come to town this season so we won’t have a chance to see what the students would have come up for the much-discussed CUSA coach.
Either way, it should help liven up the atmosphere and make Blue Raiders games much more enjoyable for fans with this unique twist.
Ex-Texas Tech RB Da’Leon Ward announces transfer to FCS program
Former Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward is about to jump out of the transfer portal, ready to suit up for a brand new program. Ward announced on Twitter this week he is committed to Stephen F. Austin University, allowing him to stay in the state of Texas and remain eligible for the upcoming college football season.
Last season with Texas Tech, Ward was the second-leading rusher on the team with 341 yards and three touchdowns. Ward was out of the mix for the bulk of the spring practices under new Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, although the reasoning behind that was never explained. ward was charged with a felony theft charge, although that case was dismissed.
Ward has two years of eligibility remaining, which he will begin using again this fall with his new program. Ward announced his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month.
Just as there is a seemingly endless supply of streaming services and battle royale-style video games, the home assistant device market continues to be flooded with options tailored for your preferences. Amazon has Alexa. Google has Google Home. Apple has a device. Now, Washington State has the Mike Leach Mini.
In a new season ticket promo, Washington State head coach Mike Leach is the inspiration for a fictional (yes, unfortunately, this is NOT a real device) home device that will answer any and all questions asked of it. “They say it knows everything, just like the real Mike Leach.”
If you have ever had a mystery question of life, the artificial intelligence version of the Cougars’ head coach delivers the charm expected of Leach with a dose of awe and blunt honesty.
Imagine getting to use a Mike Leach device to add items to your shopping lists, check the weather, check your email, or anything else that falls into your daily routine? I’m sure a digital Leach would offer a unique and introspective take on your daily chores and reminders.
It really would be the perfect addition to anyone’s home, or at least it would be if Washington State ever decides to make such a device available to the masses. Hey, Washington State. I would add this to my desk in the office. Just saying.
Conference realignment put an end to a number of historically significant rivalries but none of those big time games has seen more words devoted to bringing it back than Texas and Texas A&M’s annual game has since the two last played in 2011.
All have come, all have failed as the stalemate continues between College Station and Austin. That doesn’t mean some won’t stop trying though.
Case in point came Friday when Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a UT alum himself, called once again for the series to continue in the near future with at least one home-and-home matchup between the fierce rivals sooner rather than later.
“My goal is to get it set up to where at least we play A&M and Texas a couple of times and see where it could go in the future,” Abbott told radio station WTAW, according to the The Eagle.
The governor brought up a similar idea back in October 2017 and his comments come on the heels of the two schools agreeing to play a non-conference basketball game in Forth Worth during the upcoming college hoops season. Both the Horns and Aggies have their non-conference slates pretty full through the early 2030’s but this showdown between old conference mates has always come down to a want rather than worries over a schedule opening.
As with all efforts before, something says that not much will come out of somebody — even the governor of the state itself — bringing up Texas and Texas A&M playing again. But like many who want to see the burnt orange take on the maroon and white again, we’ll all hold out hope that something will eventually change and these rivals can finally play again for the first time since 2011 soon enough.
Arkansas HC Chad Morris’ son Chandler commits to Razorbacks
Father’s Day is coming up this weekend and while things had the chance to be a little awkward at the Morris household, instead the day will be a great celebration down in Fayetteville for all involved.
That’s the result of Arkansas’ newest commitment from Highland Park (Texas) quarterback Chandler Morris on Friday afternoon. If that last name rings a bell, it should because the four-star signal-caller is the son of Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris.
The younger Morris stayed behind in the Dallas area to help lead the powerhouse Scots high school program to a state championship in 2018 when his dad changed jobs from SMU to Arkansas. He actually wound up taking over as Highland Park’s QB for another Razorback last year, John Stephen Jones — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ grandson and a current redshirt freshman for the Hogs competing to win the starting job in 2019.
Listed as a dual-threat in the class of 2020, Morris held offers from the likes of Clemson (where his dad used to work), Texas A&M, Auburn and others. Least one think that the Razorbacks were simply stringing everybody along before this eventual commitment though, ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Arkansas head coach actually didn’t recruit his son at all as part of this whole process.
That turned out not to be an issue at all either way as father and son will still wind up together with the Hogs next year and make for an extra special Sunday in the Morris household with all this ‘crootin out of the way.