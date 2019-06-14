Utah State adds three grad transfers from BYU, Utah

A trio of additions to Utah State’s roster are, as it turns out, very familiar with the Beehive State.
USU head coach Gary Andersen confirmed Thursday that three graduate transfers have made the move into his program — running back Riley Burt, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner and tight end Caleb Repp. Burt comes to USU from the Utah Utes, while both Mariner and Repp began their collegiate playing careers at BYU.
All three will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies in 2019, which will serve as the final year of eligibility for each player.
Burt, who announced on social media in early February that he would be transferring to USU, finished the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries. This past season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.
In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan late last year, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win over the MAC school.
In starting 22 of the 36 games in which he played for the Cougars, Mariner totaled 785 yards and four touchdowns on 52 career receptions. Last season, in five starts and 12 appearances total, he caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.
Repp switched from defensive end to tight end and caught two passes for 25 yards, with both of those receptions resulting in touchdowns.
Much to the chagrin of alone-on-that-scheduling-island UCF, no doubt, you can add SMU to the growing list of AAC teams scheduling two-for-ones with Power Five programs.
Both SMU and Vanderbilt on Thursday announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future three-game series. Vandy will host the first two games of the miniseries in Nashville on Sept. 14, 2024, and then again on Sept. 9, 2028, while SMU will host the Commodores Sept. 15, 2029, in Dallas.
The two schools have met four times previously on the gridiron, the first coming in 1936 and the most recent in 1991. That fourth meeting was the only one at Vandy as the first three were played at SMU.
The two teams have split the four meetings, with the Mustangs winning in 1936 and 1990 and the Commodores coming away with victories in 1937 and 1991.
A few weeks after jumping in the transfer portal, Ron Johnson has announced he is heading from one Big Ten East school to another. Johnson will trade in his Michigan maize and blue for some Rutgers red after he announced, via Twitter, he is heading to Rutgers to continue his college football career.
“I am forever grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented to me and after long talks with my family I have decided that I will commit to Rutgers University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Johnson said in his statement. “Can’t wait to join my #10Strong Brothers at the Banks.”
The former four-star recruit of the Wolverines hails from New Jersey, so playing for Rutgers will allow him to complete his collegiate career closer to home. Better yet for Rutgers, Johnson is a graduate transfer and will be eligible right away this fall. And he will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.
Former Utah defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has officially ended his search for a new college football program. The former Ute is now a Bronco, as Boise State announced the addition of Cravens to their program on Thursday afternoon.
Cravens, the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, entered the transfer portal in early May to begin the process of finding a new home. Cravens appeared in one game as a true freshman at Utah last season. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last fall, Cravens will be able to preserve his redshirt year of eligibility to retain four years of eligibility beginning this fall. Of course, standard transfer rules will force Cravens to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to suit up and play for Boise State beginning in 2020.
There was no mention by Boise State of any potential waiver for immediate eligibility.
After a couple of months in the transfer portal, punter Caleb Lightbourn is ready to land in the Pac-12. Lightbourn confirmed, via Twitter, he has committed to Oregon State, where he will resume his college football career after playing as a starter for Nebraska the last few seasons.
Lightbourn retweeted a message from the Oregon State football Twitter account, saying it will be the next step in his journey, complete with appropriate use of emojis signifying changing his colors from Nebraska red and white to Oregon State black and orange.
Lightbourn began starting for Nebraska on special teams duty in 2016. He averaged 41.6 yards per punt last season for the Huskers. Lightbourn was replaced as the primary punter for Nebraska in the middle of the 2018 season by Isaac Armstrong.