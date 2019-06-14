Utah State adds three grad transfers from BYU, Utah

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trio of additions to Utah State’s roster are, as it turns out, very familiar with the Beehive State.

USU head coach Gary Andersen confirmed Thursday that three graduate transfers have made the move into his program — running back Riley Burt, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner and tight end Caleb Repp. Burt comes to USU from the Utah Utes, while both Mariner and Repp began their collegiate playing careers at BYU.

All three will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies in 2019, which will serve as the final year of eligibility for each player.

Burt, who announced on social media in early February that he would be transferring to USU, finished the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries. This past season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.

In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan late last year, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win over the MAC school.

In starting 22 of the 36 games in which he played for the Cougars, Mariner totaled 785 yards and four touchdowns on 52 career receptions. Last season, in five starts and 12 appearances total, he caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Repp switched from defensive end to tight end and caught two passes for 25 yards, with both of those receptions resulting in touchdowns.