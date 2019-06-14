Vandy, SMU schedule future three-game series

Much to the chagrin of alone-on-that-scheduling-island UCF, no doubt, you can add SMU to the growing list of AAC teams scheduling two-for-ones with Power Five programs.

Both SMU and Vanderbilt on Thursday announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future three-game series. Vandy will host the first two games of the miniseries in Nashville on Sept. 14, 2024, and then again on Sept. 9, 2028, while SMU will host the Commodores Sept. 15, 2029, in Dallas.

🚨🔵 Game Announcement: The SMU Mustangs will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores beginning in 2024. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/pm3LAbfsJz — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) June 13, 2019

The two schools have met four times previously on the gridiron, the first coming in 1936 and the most recent in 1991. That fourth meeting was the only one at Vandy as the first three were played at SMU.

The two teams have split the four meetings, with the Mustangs winning in 1936 and 1990 and the Commodores coming away with victories in 1937 and 1991.