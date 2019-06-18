After citing ‘depression symptoms’ he says surfaced at Maryland, Kent State DB Qwuantrezz Knight to appeal denial of immediate eligibility

Qwuantrezz Knight has lost one battle with The Association, but already has plans to wage another.

After leaving Maryland shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of this year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility; earlier this month, that waiver was denied.

According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg, Knight and his new school will appeal the NCAA’s original decision, with this latest appeal once again focusing on the depression the defensive back claimed surfaced while with the Terrapins. From Rittenberg’s report:

… Knight transferred to Kent State and in May sought an immediate eligibility waiver, citing “depression symptoms due to the environment he experienced on the University of Maryland’s football team,” Kent State associate director for compliance Stephanie Rosinski wrote to the NCAA in a letter Knight provided to ESPN. The NCAA’s committee on legislative relief denied Knight’s request June 4, writing that Knight “did not provide objective documentation that supports the assertion that [he] was the victim of egregious behavior” at Maryland. … In his personal statement included in the waiver request to the NCAA, Knight writes that playing at Maryland “really damaged me” and “made me feel less of a man.” He said he often cried himself to sleep and once fell into “a deep state of depression” that lasted at least six weeks. Although he considered leaving Maryland in 2017, he decided to stay and “just hope things got better,” he told ESPN.

Knight is also citing the death of teammate Jordan McNair, which served as the trigger for the scandal at his previous home that ultimately cost Durkin his job amidst allegations of a “toxic culture” within the program, in his appeal, which he has 30 days to formally file.

“The players knew what was going on there was wrong, but we were too afraid to speak out because we were scared of what the coaches would do to us,” Knight wrote according to Rittenberg. “That’s why so many of the incidents that happened there didn’t come out until after Jordan’s death.”

Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past season before deciding to transfer in November of last year.