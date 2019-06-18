Ex-A&M, South Carolina DB Nick Harvey moves to North Texas

Maybe the third time will be a charm for one well-traveled college football player?

After announcing in mid-March of last year that he would be transferring from Texas A&M, Nick Harvey (pictured, No. 8) confirmed two months later that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. Fast-forward to this current offseason, and the defensive back, once again, opted to ply his football wares elsewhere.

Late Monday night, Harvey revealed that he has decided his latest elsewhere will be North Texas.

As Harvey heads to the Mean Green as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to lay immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.

God writes everybody their own story. It’s all about you putting all your faith and trust in him! I am more than happy to announce that I will be continuing my playing career and The University of North Texas! pic.twitter.com/QZgyDYSuNX — Nick Harvey (@nickharvey_01) June 18, 2019

Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.

After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.

A concussion forced Harvey, who played in four games in 2018, to miss most of this past season, which paved the way for the safety to be granted a sixth year of eligibility.