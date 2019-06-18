K-State WR Hunter Rison, formerly at Michigan State, reportedly pursuing second transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I’m not sure if you knew this, but it can get hot in Tampa in the early fall. Humid. Steamy. Muggy. Downright uncomfortable. Sweat is a part of life there, especially if you’re spending your Saturday afternoons running around in full pads and a helmet.

As such, South Florida figured it’d be to their advantage to wear lightweight, breathable uniforms, and Adidas has produced.

On Tuesday, USF debuted a brand new WVN A1 uniform, the German-based manufacturer’s lightest uniform. USF was certain to point out they will be the only team in the threads this season.

“We are very excited that in the second year of our partnership with adidas our football team will be the only one in the country wearing their lightest weight uniforms,” USF AD Michael Kelly said in a statement. “We look forward to the Bulls looking great and feeling great in the new lightweight, breathable material.”

The design itself is slightly different from what the Bulls wore previously, solid green or white with green shoulders, cresting into golden bull horns on each side, above a solid color pant. The metallic material that comprises the golden Bull horn on each shoulder was developed in Israel.

Everyone has their own opinion when it comes to uniforms, but in this set of eyes these kits are a massive step up from the chainmail-style Adidas template South Florida wore previously, shown above.

🚨 New advanced threads for 2019! 🚨 The 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 team in the nation wearing the new @adidas WVN A1 uniform, adidas' lightest weight game uniform! RELEASE: https://t.co/SVLUw3Q85Z#teamadidas #BullStrong 🤘💪 pic.twitter.com/PeysHasu3O — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 18, 2019

The new, lightweight uniforms will take the field for the first time on Friday, Aug. 30 vs. Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).