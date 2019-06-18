K-State WR Hunter Rison, formerly at Michigan State, reportedly pursuing second transfer

The NCAA giveth, and the NCAA taketh — a phenomenon that Utah experienced on both ends of the eligibility spectrum this month.

First, the negative: Monday, Utah confirmed that the NCAA has denied Cameron Rising‘s appeal for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility in 2019. It was reported in mid-January that Rising, one of two Texas quarterbacks who entered the transfer database in December, would likely be transferring to the Utes before the football program confirmed it a short time later.

Thanks to the NCAA’s decision, Rising will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season. Rising can, though, practice with his new team throughout the 2019 season.

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

With Rising out of the picture this year, Tyler Huntley is expected to reassume his role as the starter with Jason Shelley serving as his backup. Drew Lisk is another scholarship option under center for the Utes.

On the positive front for the Utes, the same governing body of collegiate athletics has granted an additional season of eligibility to wide receiver Derrick Vickers, which will allow the wide receiver to compete in 2019. After coming to the Utes from the junior college ranks early last year, Vickers averaged nearly 20 yards on four kick returns.

“We are pleased to hear that Derrick has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play for us in the upcoming season,” a statement from head coach Kyle Whittingham began. “He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity and he gives us another playmaker at the wide receiver position. While we’re disappointed that Cameron’s waiver was denied, he will continue to have a positive impact on our program and he will be ready to compete for us in 2020 and beyond.”