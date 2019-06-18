K-State WR Hunter Rison, formerly at Michigan State, reportedly pursuing second transfer

Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison will pursue a second transfer in as many years, according to reports Tuesday from GoPowercat and the Wichita Eagle.
The son of Michigan State great Andre Rison, Hunter signed with his father’s alma mater in 2017 and caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a freshman before transferring to Kansas State. After sitting out the 2018 season, as per NCAA transfer rules, Rison shined in spring practice, but his career as a Wildcat was instantly derailed when he was arrested for domestic battery in April.
Rison was immediately suspended from the team, though he maintains his innocence. Charges have not been filed, and his first court appearance in the civil case related to the charge is scheduled for July 16.
“This will be my only response,” Rison wrote on Twitter at the time. “I will continue to be myself … A man of God, as well as a great student-athlete at this university. I have done nothing wrong.”
Texas linebacker Demarco Boyd will continue to be a UT student but no longer a Longhorn football player, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
Boyd, a linebacker out of Gilmer, Texas, was suspended last season after he was arrested for an alleged assault last July.
According to Richardson, Boyd will remain in school until his graduate transfer, when he will pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere. A 3-star member of UT’s 2016 class, Boyd redshirted his first year on campus and played sparingly in his one season on the active roster.
He is the younger brother of former Texas cornerback Kris Boyd, a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.
Particularly on the offensive side of the ball, Sterlin Gilbert‘s first-year roster at McNeese State will have a decidedly FBS look to it.
Earlier this month, the Cowboys announced the addition of four transfers from the FBS level to the roster — fifth-year senior wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette (Louisiana Tech), redshirt sophomore running back D’Andre Hicks (Appalachian State), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Damien DeGruy (Fresno State) and third-year junior running back Elijah Mack (South Florida). As McNeese State plays at the FBS level, all four of the players will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Bonnette also comes to Lake Charles as a graduate transfer from Tech.
During his time in Ruston, Bonnette totaled 1,065 yards and three touchdowns on his 74 receptions. 22 of those catches, 300 of the yards and one of the touchdowns came this past season.
Mack, one of a handful of suspended Bulls ultimately dismissed from Charlie Strong‘s program late last year, ran for 59 yards on 14 carries in 10 appearances during his time at USF and will be a third-year junior this season.
After moving from the defensive backfield to the offensive backfield between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, Hicks rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown in the first six games last year as a redshirt freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.
DeGruy played in a total of 16 games during his time with the Bulldogs, including a dozen as a true freshman in 2017. During that time, he was credited with eight tackles.
Maybe the third time will be a charm for one well-traveled college football player?
After announcing in mid-March of last year that he would be transferring from Texas A&M, Nick Harvey (pictured, No. 8) confirmed two months later that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. Fast-forward to this current offseason, and the defensive back, once again, opted to ply his football wares elsewhere.
Late Monday night, Harvey revealed that he has decided his latest elsewhere will be North Texas.
As Harvey heads to the Mean Green as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to lay immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.
Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.
A concussion forced Harvey, who played in four games in 2018, to miss most of this past season, which paved the way for the safety to be granted a sixth year of eligibility.
The NCAA giveth, and the NCAA taketh — a phenomenon that Utah experienced on both ends of the eligibility spectrum this month.
First, the negative: Monday, Utah confirmed that the NCAA has denied Cameron Rising‘s appeal for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility in 2019. It was reported in mid-January that Rising, one of two Texas quarterbacks who entered the transfer database in December, would likely be transferring to the Utes before the football program confirmed it a short time later.
Thanks to the NCAA’s decision, Rising will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season. Rising can, though, practice with his new team throughout the 2019 season.
A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.
With Rising out of the picture this year, Tyler Huntley is expected to reassume his role as the starter with Jason Shelley serving as his backup. Drew Lisk is another scholarship option under center for the Utes.
On the positive front for the Utes, the same governing body of collegiate athletics has granted an additional season of eligibility to wide receiver Derrick Vickers, which will allow the wide receiver to compete in 2019. After coming to the Utes from the junior college ranks early last year, Vickers averaged nearly 20 yards on four kick returns.
“We are pleased to hear that Derrick has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play for us in the upcoming season,” a statement from head coach Kyle Whittingham began. “He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity and he gives us another playmaker at the wide receiver position. While we’re disappointed that Cameron’s waiver was denied, he will continue to have a positive impact on our program and he will be ready to compete for us in 2020 and beyond.”