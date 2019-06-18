Utah receives good, not-so-good news on eligibility front, including Texas transfer QB Cameron Rising having waiver for immediate eligibility denied by NCAA

The NCAA giveth, and the NCAA taketh — a phenomenon that Utah experienced on both ends of the eligibility spectrum this month.
First, the negative: Monday, Utah confirmed that the NCAA has denied Cameron Rising‘s appeal for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility in 2019. It was reported in mid-January that Rising, one of two Texas quarterbacks who entered the transfer database in December, would likely be transferring to the Utes before the football program confirmed it a short time later.
Thanks to the NCAA’s decision, Rising will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season. Rising can, though, practice with his new team throughout the 2019 season.
A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.
With Rising out of the picture this year, Tyler Huntley is expected to reassume his role as the starter with Jason Shelley serving as his backup. Drew Lisk is another scholarship option under center for the Utes.
On the positive front for the Utes, the same governing body of collegiate athletics has granted an additional season of eligibility to wide receiver Derrick Vickers, which will allow the wide receiver to compete in 2019. After coming to the Utes from the junior college ranks early last year, Vickers averaged nearly 20 yards on four kick returns.
“We are pleased to hear that Derrick has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play for us in the upcoming season,” a statement from head coach Kyle Whittingham began. “He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity and he gives us another playmaker at the wide receiver position. While we’re disappointed that Cameron’s waiver was denied, he will continue to have a positive impact on our program and he will be ready to compete for us in 2020 and beyond.”
Maybe the third time will be a charm for one well-traveled college football player?
After announcing in mid-March of last year that he would be transferring from Texas A&M, Nick Harvey (pictured, No. 8) confirmed two months later that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. Fast-forward to this current offseason, and the defensive back, once again, opted to ply his football wares elsewhere.
Late Monday night, Harvey revealed that he has decided his latest elsewhere will be North Texas.
As Harvey heads to the Mean Green as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to lay immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.
Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.
A concussion forced Harvey, who played in four games in 2018, to miss most of this past season, which paved the way for the safety to be granted a sixth year of eligibility.
Qwuantrezz Knight has lost one battle with The Association, but already has plans to wage another.
After leaving Maryland shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of this year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility; earlier this month, that waiver was denied.
According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg, Knight and his new school will appeal the NCAA’s original decision, with this latest appeal once again focusing on the depression the defensive back claimed surfaced while with the Terrapins. From Rittenberg’s report:
… Knight transferred to Kent State and in May sought an immediate eligibility waiver, citing “depression symptoms due to the environment he experienced on the University of Maryland’s football team,” Kent State associate director for compliance Stephanie Rosinski wrote to the NCAA in a letter Knight provided to ESPN.
The NCAA’s committee on legislative relief denied Knight’s request June 4, writing that Knight “did not provide objective documentation that supports the assertion that [he] was the victim of egregious behavior” at Maryland.
…
In his personal statement included in the waiver request to the NCAA, Knight writes that playing at Maryland “really damaged me” and “made me feel less of a man.” He said he often cried himself to sleep and once fell into “a deep state of depression” that lasted at least six weeks. Although he considered leaving Maryland in 2017, he decided to stay and “just hope things got better,” he told ESPN.
Knight is also citing the death of teammate Jordan McNair, which served as the trigger for the scandal at his previous home that ultimately cost Durkin his job amidst allegations of a “toxic culture” within the program, in his appeal, which he has 30 days to formally file.
“The players knew what was going on there was wrong, but we were too afraid to speak out because we were scared of what the coaches would do to us,” Knight wrote according to Rittenberg. “That’s why so many of the incidents that happened there didn’t come out until after Jordan’s death.”
Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past season before deciding to transfer in November of last year.
In late May, it was confirmed that Zach Giella would miss the entire 2019 regular season (at least). Nearly three weeks later, the offensive lineman’s time in the ACC’s version of Death Valley has come to an end.
According to The State newspaper, a Clemson official confirmed over the weekend that Giella is no longer a member of the Tigers’ football team. The development came not long after Giella’s name was quietly removed from the football team’s roster.
Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence and tight end Braden Galloway, Giella (pictured, No. 77) was suspended ahead of the 2018 College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for Ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength. A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrence, the suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.
The appeals process continued to drag on over the next few months before the NCAA declined to lift the suspension. While it was initially thought that Giella and Galloway could return for the 2019 postseason, that notion was subsequently refuted.
Galloway, who will be a true sophomore this season, is still listed on the Tigers’ online roster.
After a brief stop on a lower rung on the college football ladder, Deon McIntosh is back in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Speaking to 247Sports.com, McIntosh confirmed late last week that he has officially joined the Washington State football program and will play for the Cougars this fall. McIntosh spent the 2018 campaign at East Mississippi Community College — better known as Last Chance U — and earned second-team All-American honors at the junior college level.
For what it’s worth, Wazzu has not yet confirmed McIntosh’s addition to the roster.
McIntosh was a three-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 48 running back in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, McIntosh ran for 368 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries, with the yardage and scores third on the Fighting Irish in 2017.
Following the 2017 regular season, McIntosh was one of four Notre Dame players suspended for the team’s Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU for violating unspecified team rules. Nearly three weeks after McIntosh’s suspension was announced, it was confirmed that the back had been dismissed from the Fighting Irish football program.