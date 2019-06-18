Zach Giella, suspended for PEDs, no longer on Clemson roster

In late May, it was confirmed that Zach Giella would miss the entire 2019 regular season (at least). Nearly three weeks later, the offensive lineman’s time in the ACC’s version of Death Valley has come to an end.

According to The State newspaper, a Clemson official confirmed over the weekend that Giella is no longer a member of the Tigers’ football team. The development came not long after Giella’s name was quietly removed from the football team’s roster.

Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence and tight end Braden Galloway, Giella (pictured, No. 77) was suspended ahead of the 2018 College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for Ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength. A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrence, the suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.

The appeals process continued to drag on over the next few months before the NCAA declined to lift the suspension. While it was initially thought that Giella and Galloway could return for the 2019 postseason, that notion was subsequently refuted.

Galloway, who will be a true sophomore this season, is still listed on the Tigers’ online roster.