Zach Giella, suspended for PEDs, no longer on Clemson roster

In late May, it was confirmed that Zach Giella would miss the entire 2019 regular season (at least). Nearly three weeks later, the offensive lineman’s time in the ACC’s version of Death Valley has come to an end.
According to The State newspaper, a Clemson official confirmed over the weekend that Giella is no longer a member of the Tigers’ football team. The development came not long after Giella’s name was quietly removed from the football team’s roster.
Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence and tight end Braden Galloway, Giella (pictured, No. 77) was suspended ahead of the 2018 College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for Ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength. A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrence, the suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.
The appeals process continued to drag on over the next few months before the NCAA declined to lift the suspension. While it was initially thought that Giella and Galloway could return for the 2019 postseason, that notion was subsequently refuted.
Galloway, who will be a true sophomore this season, is still listed on the Tigers’ online roster.
Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison will pursue a second transfer in as many years, according to reports Tuesday from GoPowercat and the Wichita Eagle.
The son of Michigan State great Andre Rison, Hunter signed with his father’s alma mater in 2017 and caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a freshman before transferring to Kansas State. After sitting out the 2018 season, as per NCAA transfer rules, Rison shined in spring practice, but his career as a Wildcat was instantly derailed when he was arrested for domestic battery in April.
Rison was immediately suspended from the team, though he maintains his innocence. Charges have not been filed, and his first court appearance in the civil case related to the charge is scheduled for July 16.
“This will be my only response,” Rison wrote on Twitter at the time. “I will continue to be myself … A man of God, as well as a great student-athlete at this university. I have done nothing wrong.”
Texas linebacker Demarco Boyd will continue to be a UT student but no longer a Longhorn football player, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
Boyd, a linebacker out of Gilmer, Texas, was suspended last season after he was arrested for an alleged assault last July.
According to Richardson, Boyd will remain in school until his graduate transfer, when he will pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere. A 3-star member of UT’s 2016 class, Boyd redshirted his first year on campus and played sparingly in his one season on the active roster.
He is the younger brother of former Texas cornerback Kris Boyd, a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.
Particularly on the offensive side of the ball, Sterlin Gilbert‘s first-year roster at McNeese State will have a decidedly FBS look to it.
Earlier this month, the Cowboys announced the addition of four transfers from the FBS level to the roster — fifth-year senior wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette (Louisiana Tech), redshirt sophomore running back D’Andre Hicks (Appalachian State), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Damien DeGruy (Fresno State) and third-year junior running back Elijah Mack (South Florida). As McNeese State plays at the FBS level, all four of the players will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Bonnette also comes to Lake Charles as a graduate transfer from Tech.
During his time in Ruston, Bonnette totaled 1,065 yards and three touchdowns on his 74 receptions. 22 of those catches, 300 of the yards and one of the touchdowns came this past season.
Mack, one of a handful of suspended Bulls ultimately dismissed from Charlie Strong‘s program late last year, ran for 59 yards on 14 carries in 10 appearances during his time at USF and will be a third-year junior this season.
After moving from the defensive backfield to the offensive backfield between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, Hicks rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown in the first six games last year as a redshirt freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.
DeGruy played in a total of 16 games during his time with the Bulldogs, including a dozen as a true freshman in 2017. During that time, he was credited with eight tackles.
Maybe the third time will be a charm for one well-traveled college football player?
After announcing in mid-March of last year that he would be transferring from Texas A&M, Nick Harvey (pictured, No. 8) confirmed two months later that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. Fast-forward to this current offseason, and the defensive back, once again, opted to ply his football wares elsewhere.
Late Monday night, Harvey revealed that he has decided his latest elsewhere will be North Texas.
As Harvey heads to the Mean Green as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to lay immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.
Harvey was a four-star 2014 signee who was rated as the No. 7 corner in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 60 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Aggies’ class that year, 2017 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, was rated higher than Harvey.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. That season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.
A concussion forced Harvey, who played in four games in 2018, to miss most of this past season, which paved the way for the safety to be granted a sixth year of eligibility.