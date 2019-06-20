Four-star freshman QB opts to focus on baseball at Arkansas instead of playing two sports

While you would think that Kyler Murray’s success in becoming a top 10 pick in both the MLB and NFL drafts would prompt a new wave of two-sport athletes, one fellow quarterback is opting instead to focus on becoming a star on just the diamond instead of the gridiron.

In a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Arkansas freshman quarterback Connor Noland confirmed that he would be devoting the rest of his tenure in Fayetteville to the Razorbacks’ baseball team and would not return to the football squad this fall.

Noland was originally considered a four-star recruit out of Greenwood (Ark.) High as part of the class of 2018 and did see action in four football games last year (thus redshirting), starting a non-conference game against Tulsa in the process. He wound up completing 21 of 42 for 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his tenure with the Hogs after originally being recruited by the Bret Bielema coaching staff.

While he was the second-highest rated player in new coach Chad Morris’ first recruiting class and found the field as a true freshman, Noland did plenty more success in baseball. As a starting pitcher for the Razorbacks, he made 20 appearances overall and threw 78.1 innings while allowing 35 earned runs as the team made it to Omaha for the College World Series.

Noland’s decision to stick with baseball was probably made a little easier this offseason when the football team added transfers at quarterback in Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel and SMU’s Ben Hicks.