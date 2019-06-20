Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium turned into a small lake after massive rains

The original home of ‘Row the Boat’ looks like it is indeed home to some, uh… boats.

Heavy rains throughout Michigan have been causing havoc for many people and businesses but one area that got hit particularly hard was Kalamazoo. While flooding has taken place throughout town, one of the landmarks of the area, Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium, seemed to receive an extra dose of the wet stuff and wound up turning into a small lake as a result.

Personally the photos make the stadium out to be more of a melted hockey rink given its shape but the images don’t really do the amount of water justice given the size of a football field somewhere under all that:

Think it's rained a lot here? Take a look at Western Michigan – where the field at Waldo Stadium is completely underwater: https://t.co/1nDBKCzmCB pic.twitter.com/g3GuJwNqaa — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) June 20, 2019

WWMT 3 in Kalamazoo says that the school is already starting to pump out the water, which combined with the natural drying process will likely take a few days before one can actually start to use the field again.

This isn’t the first time Waldo Stadium has been soaked to the brim either. Back in 2017, a Week 7 game against MAC foe Akron was pushed to Sunday as a result of rain that partially flooded the field.

This time around it seems like there was a bit more volume to fill things up but luckily for the Broncos, there’s still over two months to until the season kicks off Monmouth on August 31.