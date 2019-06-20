Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium turned into small lake after massive rains

The original home of ‘Row the Boat’ looks like it is indeed home to some, uh… boats.
Heavy rains throughout Michigan have been causing havoc for many people and businesses but one area that got hit particularly hard was Kalamazoo. While flooding has taken place throughout town, one of the landmarks of the area, Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium, seemed to receive an extra dose of the wet stuff and wound up turning into a small lake as a result.
Personally the photos make the stadium out to be more of a melted hockey rink given its shape but the images don’t really do the amount of water justice given the size of a football field somewhere under all that:
WWMT 3 in Kalamazoo says that the school is already starting to pump out the water, which combined with the natural drying process will likely take a few days before one can actually start to use the field again.
This isn’t the first time Waldo Stadium has been soaked to the brim either. Back in 2017, a Week 7 game against MAC foe Akron was pushed to Sunday as a result of rain that partially flooded the field.
This time around it seems like there was a bit more volume to fill things up but luckily for the Broncos, there’s still over two months to until the season kicks off Monmouth on August 31.
Grambling football is rallying around one of its own after learning on Wednesday night that wide receiver Darrell Clark was shot and seriously injured in the New Orleans area.
School accounts later confirmed some of the news involving Clark, whom the Monroe News Star says was part of a triple shooting near a playground gym in the city. Clark was listed in stable condition following surgery to repair his injuries and is expected by most accounts to recover.
Tragically, the receiver’s younger brother, Keyon, was reportedly killed in the attack.
“We’re always concerned with the safety and success of our students, whether they’re student-athletes or not,” Grambling State University president Rick Gallot told the paper. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clark family as they deal with this tragedy. I don’t know the particulars of the incident, but on behalf of the university, the GramFam, the Clarks are and continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”
The senior wideout is from New Orleans and prepped at Warren Easton High in the area. Clark started all 11 games at Grambling last season and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns to go along with his 16 catches for 232 yards.
While you would think that Kyler Murray’s success in becoming a top 10 pick in both the MLB and NFL drafts would prompt a new wave of two-sport athletes, one fellow quarterback is opting instead to focus on becoming a star on just the diamond instead of the gridiron.
In a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Arkansas freshman quarterback Connor Noland confirmed that he would be devoting the rest of his tenure in Fayetteville to the Razorbacks’ baseball team and would not return to the football squad this fall.
Noland was originally considered a four-star recruit out of Greenwood (Ark.) High as part of the class of 2018 and did see action in four football games last year (thus redshirting), starting a non-conference game against Tulsa in the process. He wound up completing 21 of 42 for 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his tenure with the Hogs after originally being recruited by the Bret Bielema coaching staff.
While he was the second-highest rated player in new coach Chad Morris’ first recruiting class and found the field as a true freshman, Noland did plenty more success in baseball. As a starting pitcher for the Razorbacks, he made 20 appearances overall and threw 78.1 innings while allowing 35 earned runs as the team made it to Omaha for the College World Series.
Noland’s decision to stick with baseball was probably made a little easier this offseason when the football team added transfers at quarterback in Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel and SMU’s Ben Hicks.
West Virginia’s football team had a pretty solid 2018 campaign between the lines but that might pale in comparison for some given the dollars and cents that the Mountaineers generated for the surrounding Monongalia County.
In a study commissioned by the school to look into the economic impact of WVU athletics, football was far and away the biggest generator and accounted for some $223.4 million of “direct and indirect spending by visitors and WVU football operations” during the 2017-18 school year. To put the number in perspective, as further detailed by the Charleston Gazette Mail, men’s basketball was responsible for just $35.5 million over the same time period.
“Once you see that number,’’ AD Shane Lyons told the paper, “and what impact athletics has on this state and this county, it’s a sign to what the Mountaineers mean to this state and to (Monongalia) County.”
It’s worth noting that USA Today reported just over $89 million in expenses for the West Virginia athletic department as a whole during the prior year to give some additional context to that direct spending figure.
While the nine figures generated is no doubt impressive overall and very understandable given how much the football team means to daily life in the state, it would be fascinating to see other peers and what kind of figures they generate for the local economy. Alabama and Clemson, to take two examples from last season’s title game, have to see even more massive numbers given the size of those fan bases and the recent success at the top of the sporting pyramid that both have enjoyed.
It’s often said that athletics is the front porch of a university and studies such as this one undertaken by WVU go to show just how big of an impact that such sports have on the bottom line not just at a specific school, but the entire surrounding area in general.
When Lane Kiffin took over at Florida Atlantic, many wondered exactly how his tenure would turn out given his antics at Tennessee and USC combined with the fact that he clashed quite frequently with Nick Saban while serving as offensive coordinator at Alabama.
While the much-discussed coach proved critics wrong in his first season with 11 wins and a convincing CUSA title, the Owls wound up coming back to earth during Year 2 with a disappointing 5-7 record that saw the team lose a number of close games to keep them out of a bowl. Despite that regression, FAU’s athletic director remains firmly in Kiffin’s camp (despite not hiring him in the first place) and believes the coach is a lot closer to the win total posted in his first season than his second.
“I think there’s a lot of tweaks, and I think Lane knows that,” Brian White said earlier this week, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He’s looking at — it’s not just one or two things — but it’s every aspect of this program: What did we do in the 11-win season that we didn’t do in the five-win season? There’s culture there. There’s leadership there — not only from the coaching perspective but the student-athlete perspective. So we’re looking at a whole lot of different things, but they’re working hard each and every day to figure it out and bringing in even better recruits every year.”
FAU does have to play a pair of conference title winners this upcoming season in UCF and Ohio State but White’s optimism that Kiffin can turn things around is understandable given that the Owls have one of CUSA’s most talented rosters and made a host of staff changes to improve that side of the equation for 2019.
The head coach does have a lengthy contract with the school so it’s not like he’s going to be pushed out anytime soon but it’s certainly comforting to Kiffin and company that their boss sees the 2018 setback as more of a one-off season than what FAU can normally expect down in Boca.