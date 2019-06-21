BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested for DUI in early June

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BYU’s religious background and strict honor code have allowed the Cougars to limit the number of off-the-field incidents from players over the years but it doesn’t completely rule them out for good, as head coach Kalani Sitake is dealing with this week.

According to numerous reports in Salt Lake City, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested on June 8 for suspected driving under the influence. Court records show that he apparently pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges, a class B misdemeanor in the state.

The details of the incident, per local station ABC4, are… something, though:

According to the police report, Pau’u had a blood alcohol content of .147, which is above the legal limit of .05. Pau’u attempted to drive through a barricaded road near the Smith Fieldhouse, and ran over “candle sticks and yellow tape that were used to close the road for road repair,” according to the report. The report also stated that Pau’u admitted to having two “jungle juice” mixed drinks.

That jungle juice will indeed mess you up.

“We are aware of the situation and are looking into it,” the school said in a statement provided to the media.

Pau’u, who is the younger brother of Cougars star linebacker Butch Pau’u, was battling to become a starter on the team during the upcoming 2019 season and was listed as one of the top backups at outside receiver. He was the BYU’s sixth-leading receiver last year with 216 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 13 games.

The school obviously has strict rules on drinking alcohol so obviously his status in the program is up in the air given the incident.