BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested for DUI in early June

BYU’s religious background and strict honor code have allowed the Cougars to limit the number of off-the-field incidents from players over the years but it doesn’t completely rule them out for good, as head coach Kalani Sitake is dealing with this week.
According to numerous reports in Salt Lake City, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested on June 8 for suspected driving under the influence. Court records show that he apparently pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges, a class B misdemeanor in the state.
The details of the incident, per local station ABC4, are… something, though:
According to the police report, Pau’u had a blood alcohol content of .147, which is above the legal limit of .05. Pau’u attempted to drive through a barricaded road near the Smith Fieldhouse, and ran over “candle sticks and yellow tape that were used to close the road for road repair,” according to the report. The report also stated that Pau’u admitted to having two “jungle juice” mixed drinks.
That jungle juice will indeed mess you up.
“We are aware of the situation and are looking into it,” the school said in a statement provided to the media.
Pau’u, who is the younger brother of Cougars star linebacker Butch Pau’u, was battling to become a starter on the team during the upcoming 2019 season and was listed as one of the top backups at outside receiver. He was the BYU’s sixth-leading receiver last year with 216 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 13 games.
The school obviously has strict rules on drinking alcohol so obviously his status in the program is up in the air given the incident.
FAU has fully reinstated quarterback Chris Robison following an internal investigation amid allegations of sexual battery. Robison was suspended by FAU head coach Lane Kiffin in March. Word of the internal investigation was reported in May.
“Chris Robison is currently able to participate in football-related team activities,” a statement from FAU regarding Robison’s status read Friday, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Robison was investigated after being accused of sexual battery by a female student. However, that same female student later told police at FAU her encounter with Robison in question was consensual, thus no charges were pressed against the Owls quarterback.
Robison transferred to FAU in 2017 (with former Auburn quarterback John Franklin III) after his dismissal from Oklahoma. Robison was given a prior suspension by Kiffin in 2018 for an unspecified violation of team rules.
The NCAA is already circling the LSU basketball program and now they might have cause to look deeper into the football program after an explosive case has surfaced involving a six-figure sum that was embezzled by a local booster.
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, John Paul Funes pleaded guilty this week to embezzling anywhere between half a million and $800,000 from a local charity, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation (OLOL). While that would not normally crossover into the realm of athletics, Funes apparently directed some $180,000 to James Alexander, who is the father of former Tigers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander:
Four sources have confirmed for Daily Report that Alexander’s father, James Alexander, was the recipient of the $180,000, who is referenced in the court documents only as “Individual C.” James Alexander is a self-employed entrepreneur who lives in the Atlanta area, according to his LinkedIn and Facebook pages. Multiple attempts to reach him and Vadal Alexander, who went on to play in the NFL, most recently for the Oakland Raiders, were unsuccessful.
Funes also gave money to another (former) LSU player but the report in question is more pressing for Tigers officials given that Vadal Alexander was still on the team at the time his father received the payment, a potential NCAA violation.
“LSU was made aware of specific allegations by OLOL officials in late 2018 and made that information immediately available to the NCAA. As this is an ongoing inquiry, LSU will have no further comment,” LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said in a statement.
Former Tigers head coach Les Miles also denied knowing about the payments. Funes faces up to two decades in prison after pleading guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud.
Jim Delany has a lot of lasting legacies as he departs as Big Ten commissioner this year but perhaps the biggest for many of his member schools is the one he’s left on the bottom line of their budgets. And you can just keep adding to it too.
This week Michigan made their annual budget presentation for the school’s board of regents and while Wolverines fans may raise their eyebrows a bit at the athletic department’s expected $196.3 million in revenue, it was the figure expected to be coming in from the conference in 2019 that was far more interesting to outside observers for its largess:
(Warde) Manuel told The Detroit News on Thursday that Michigan is expected to receive $56 million in Big Ten conference disbursements. That’s an increase from $52.1 million last year, and a significant increase from $36.3 million in 2017. The increased funding from the Big Ten is in large part because of the move to multiple television partners in a deal with ESPN/ABC and Fox.
$56 million from the Big Ten alone is um, a decent chunk of change. So large in fact that it’s nearly double what the Pac-12 and ACC distributed ($29.5 million) to their member schools last year.
While the growth from as recent as two seasons ago is also incredible, the overall number shows just how far out the league is compared to its peers in the sport. Though it just means more down South, only the SEC can even entertain approaching what the Big Ten is bringing in from their media deals and bowl games — and they were $100 million behind in 2018 alone.
So yeah, Delany may have his fair share of critics after so many years in charge but the man has certainly made up for it on the balance sheet.
One of the bigger storylines leading into the 2018 college football season was that of recently undefeated head coach Scott Frost taking over at his alma mater and trying to lead Nebraska back into the heights the Cornhuskers were used to in Lincoln.
Unfortunately for Big Red, all that hype and excitement at the beginning of the year turned into incredulousness by midseason as the team started out 0-6 — the worst start in program history — and missed a postseason berth that even the bullish of supporters were expecting.
The team, however, is not skipping any steps in trying to right the ship. At least it seems that way in the school’s latest summer “hype” video that their head coach tweeted out. While we see these types of things, encapsulating the highlights of workouts following spring practice, all the time, the Navy SEAL-inspired look and the fact that Frost felt the need to add no additional commentary in his tweet seemed to say volumes about the program returning to its roots of hard work and accountability.
See for yourself:
We’ll see if those tough workouts result in big gains on the field in short order as Nebraska opens their 2019 campaign against South Alabama on August 31st followed by a big trip to Boulder to face old rival (and a team that beat them last year) Colorado a week later.