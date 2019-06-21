Nebraska, Scott Frost drop Navy SEAL-inspired summer hype video

One of the bigger storylines leading into the 2018 college football season was that of recently undefeated head coach Scott Frost taking over at his alma mater and trying to lead Nebraska back into the heights the Cornhuskers were used to in Lincoln.

Unfortunately for Big Red, all that hype and excitement at the beginning of the year turned into incredulousness by midseason as the team started out 0-6 — the worst start in program history — and missed a postseason berth that even the bullish of supporters were expecting.

The team, however, is not skipping any steps in trying to right the ship. At least it seems that way in the school’s latest summer “hype” video that their head coach tweeted out. While we see these types of things, encapsulating the highlights of workouts following spring practice, all the time, the Navy SEAL-inspired look and the fact that Frost felt the need to add no additional commentary in his tweet seemed to say volumes about the program returning to its roots of hard work and accountability.

See for yourself:

We’ll see if those tough workouts result in big gains on the field in short order as Nebraska opens their 2019 campaign against South Alabama on August 31st followed by a big trip to Boulder to face old rival (and a team that beat them last year) Colorado a week later.