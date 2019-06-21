North Carolina legislature approves bill to allow alcohol sales at games

It has been an utterly fascinating past three (or so) years in college football when it comes to alcohol sales and game day venues across the country. What once was taboo has seemingly given way to common sense from coast to coast as beer and alcohol sales have been opened up at campus after campus in a rather remarkable wave of support from schools, fans and decision makers.

The latest to jump on board the trending topic? Look no further than the entire state of North Carolina.

As the Raleigh News & Observer notes, this week the state legislature approved House Bill No. 389. While that number would typically mean very little to all but the most ardent of political operatives in North Carolina, the measure that is being sent to the governor’s desk could have a big impact at future UNC and N.C. State (among others) football games in that it opens up alcohol sales — mostly beer and wine — to campus sporting events.

“Obviously, if you were going to pass that, you’d have to do some things stadium-wise to make that a good thing for the fans,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren told the paper while voicing his support for changes to NCSU’s game day atmosphere. “It’s all about their experience and make sure they enjoy that.”

Such sales are already allowed, as you could typically find at nearly every major stadium in the country, in premium seating areas such as club levels but are restricted in the state for the general seating areas. Those are the spots that schools have opened the taps for in recent years, from large swaths of the Big Ten to other powers like Oklahoma, Texas A&M and an expanding chunk of the SEC.

It appears that North Carolina’s stadiums could be next on the list as soon as the 2019 season begins in late August thanks to the growing trend that even local politicians have sensed a change in support for.