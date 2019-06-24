Former Auburn RB and current Miami RB Asa Martin steps back in transfer portal

Asa Martin is back in the transfer portal just months after leaving Auburn for Miami. The former Auburn running back reportedly is re-evaluating his options for the upcoming season, as reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter.

By entering the transfer portal, Martin is free to have contact with any college football coach and program interested in adding him to their program. Martin is also free to withdraw his name form the portal at any time should he choose to stay at Miami.

Martin announced his intention to transfer out of Auburn in early December 2018, shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. Within the next two weeks, Martin was officially heading to Miami for the spring semester. Martin spent one season with the Tigers and appeared in five games, which disqualifies him from preserving a redshirt season under NCAA rules. Martin will still have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season per NCAA transfer rules.

Martin was a member of Auburn’s Class of 2018 as the No. 9 running back in the nation and the No. 6 player overall from the state of Alabama. Martin carried the football 13 times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards in a Tigers uniform last fall.

Where Martin goes from here remains anyone’s guess. Whether or not Auburn remains a possibility for a return is unknown as well. We’ll keep an eye out on the running back to see where his latest journey into the transfer portal sends him.

