Randy Edsall has an oopsie moment on Twitter

Being a head football coach that is connected on Twitter can lead to some unfortunate moments you’d like to have back. In the case of UConn head coach Randy Edsall on Monday evening, a possible quick retweet of a link definitely came at the wrong time.

In a flurry of retweets showing off the recently renovated locker rooms the UConn Huskies will be using, it seems Edsall may have accidentally retweeted a link to a story that essentially suggests UConn is passing on its chance to be a big-time college football program. A tweet briefly retweeted by Edsall linked to a column by Mark Blaudschun of College Sports Maven. In his column, Blaudschun wrote about the recent headlines about UConn leaving the AAC to join the Big East in basketball and leave the football program stranded in uncharted waters.

Yes, UConn head coach Randy Edsall retweeted a link to a story that said big time college football at UConn is dead. pic.twitter.com/ZfiRoTwRAi — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) June 24, 2019

“But the issue of football remains and there is really no answer that can make UConn a major player in the wide world of big time college football,” Blaudschun writes. “The dye has been cast. Big time football at UConn, RIP.”

Certainly, had Edsall read the story, then he would have refrained from retweeting the story. It didn’t take long for Edsall to remove the retweet from his Twitter timeline either.

Edsall has been busy on Twitter over the last couple of days following the reports the school was setting up to rejoin the Big East for basketball without a concrete plan for what will happen with the football program.

“I just try to do the best job I possibly can – put the blinders on, go to work and be the best you can possibly be. Once you have done everything that you possibly can – you’ve put forth your greatest effort – than I can live with whatever’s next.”-Bill Parcells — Randy Edsall (@RandyEdsall) June 23, 2019

Unveiling of our @UConnFootball Fraser Family Locker Room today. Thanks to @LonghornLockers for a job well done. Can’t wait for @UConnFootball to put out the video of our players reaction. #RaiseTheBar #BlockC 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/MrQphhowiM — Randy Edsall (@RandyEdsall) June 23, 2019

When you are tweeting as often as Edsall has been while trying to keep the spirits up for the Huskies football program and their fans, an accidental retweet is easy to let slip by. Mistakes happen. Edsall corrected this one and moved on doing what he needs to do to keep UConn football moving forward regardless of where “forward” actually leads for the program.

