Ex-Arizona State, Ohio State DE Darius Slade now enrolled at USF

It appears Deondre Francois‘ rough, winding collegiate football path may very well take him next to a lower level of the sport.

Late last month, it was reported that Francois would be walking on at Florida Atlantic and playing for Lane Kiffin‘s Owls. Last week, however, FAUOwlAccess.com wrote that sources continue to tell them the dismissed Florida State quarterback transferring in “won’t happen.”

Subsequent to that, reports out of Montgomery, Ala., indicated that Alabama State might be an option for Francois, although nothing has officially been determined at this point.

BREAKING: I can confirm former #FSU QB / recent #FAU grad transfer Deondre Francois has been on campus at Alabama State all day. HOWEVER there is nothing official on him joining the football team at this point. This would be huge for the Hornets. #myASU #STATEofMind — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) June 21, 2019

Interestingly, Alabama State, an FCS school, will travel to Tallahassee Nov. 11 this year to face Florida State.

Earlier this offseason, Florida State announced that Francois had been dismissed from the football program after a social media post brought to light an alleged domestic incident between the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend. A day later, the alleged victim in that incident posted an apology on her Instagram account, stating that the release “of the video was to scare him” and that she was seeking “closure and attention from him after we broke up but I couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”

Not long after that apology was released, however, the alleged victim’s Instagram account was deleted. Shortly after that, the woman’s sister took to the same social media site and claimed that her sibling’s Instagram account had been hacked, intimating that the apology that was posted was fake.

The Tallahassee Police Department subsequently determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue domestic-violence charges against Francois. The one-time starting quarterback for the Seminoles went on to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database not long after his dismissal was confirmed.