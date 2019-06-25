Getty Images

Louisville adds Marshall’s leading sacker as grad transfer

By John TaylorJun 25, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
On the same day we noted an addition to Marshall’s roster, there’s been a development regarding one of the football program’s personnel subtractions earlier this offseason.

Utilizing his personal Twitter account, Ty Tyler (pictured, No. 1) announced that he is “honored and overwhelmed to announce I am committed to [the] University of Louisville.” Earlier this offseason, the defensive lineman opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database after four years with the Thundering Herd.

As Tyler will be coming to the Cardinals as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the school in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

This past season, Tyler led the Thundering Herd with eight sacks and tied for second on the team with nine tackles for loss. He leaves Huntington having been credited with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 35 career games, 20 of which were starts.

Ex-Arizona State, Ohio State DE Darius Slade now enrolled at USF

By John TaylorJun 25, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
It appears Darius Slade has found himself yet another college football home.

In early February, it was confirmed that Slade had taken the first step in moving on from Arizona State by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over four months later, it’s now being reported that the defensive end is enrolled at South Florida.

For what it’s worth, a USF official declined to confirm Slade’s addition to the roster and the lineman isn’t yet listed on the football program’s online roster.

Slade, who originally began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring and landing at ASU prior to the start of the 2017 season, played in 10 games in 2018 after sitting out the previous year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

As a graduate transfer, Slade would be eligible to play for the Bulls immediately in 2019.

Younger brother of Clemson DB Tanner Muse transfers to South Carolina

By John TaylorJun 25, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
For at least one family, the 2019 edition of the Palmetto Bowl will serve up a little sibling-rivalry side dish as part of the annual in-state grudge match.

Over the weekend, Nick Muse announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer into the South Carolina football program. The tight end comes to USC after two seasons at FCS William & Mary.

Muse is the younger brother of Tanner Muse, a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson.

247Sports.com writes that, “[b]ecause of the circumstances behind his decision to change schools, Muse is working to gain eligibility to play at South Carolina in 2019.” If a waiver isn’t approved, Muse would take a redshirt for the upcoming season, leaving him with two years of eligibility after that.

According to the Charleston Post & Courier, “Muse won’t arrive [in Columbia] until August so his scholarship will count on the 2020 class.”

Prior to committing to South Carolina, Muse had also considered East Carolina, NC State and LSU. The Belmont, NC, native took visits to the former two schools while he was set to make a trek to the latter before opting for the Gamecocks.

This past season, Muse’s 30 receptions and 453 receiving yards were second on the Tribe. His 15.1 yards per catch were tied for second on the team.

With FAU out of the equation, FCS may be option for dismissed Florida State QB Deondre Francois

By John TaylorJun 25, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
It appears Deondre Francois‘ rough, winding collegiate football path may very well take him next to a lower level of the sport.

Late last month, it was reported that Francois would be walking on at Florida Atlantic and playing for Lane Kiffin‘s Owls. Last week, however, FAUOwlAccess.com wrote that sources continue to tell them the dismissed Florida State quarterback transferring in “won’t happen.”

Subsequent to that, reports out of Montgomery, Ala., indicated that Alabama State might be an option for Francois, although nothing has officially been determined at this point.

Interestingly, Alabama State, an FCS school, will travel to Tallahassee Nov. 11 this year to face Florida State.

Earlier this offseason, Florida State announced that Francois had been dismissed from the football program after a social media post brought to light an alleged domestic incident between the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend. A day later, the alleged victim in that incident posted an apology on her Instagram account, stating that the release “of the video was to scare him” and that she was seeking “closure and attention from him after we broke up but I couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”

Not long after that apology was released, however, the alleged victim’s Instagram account was deleted. Shortly after that, the woman’s sister took to the same social media site and claimed that her sibling’s Instagram account had been hacked, intimating that the apology that was posted was fake.

The Tallahassee Police Department subsequently determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue domestic-violence charges against Francois.  The one-time starting quarterback for the Seminoles went on to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database not long after his dismissal was confirmed.

After winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama the following year.  Francois was the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion.  In his 11 starts as a redshirt junior, he completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 2,2731 yards, 15 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.
After considering leaving FSU for the draft in December — but only if the NFL evaluations weren’t favorable — it was confirmed the following month that Francois would remain at the collegiate level.

Report: Army, BYU ‘top candidates’ to replace UConn in AAC

By John TaylorJun 25, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
At some point this week, it’s expected UConn will confirm that its non-football sports will be leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East.  It’s also expected that the AAC will not allow UConn to remain as a football-only member, creating a void for what would be an 11-team conference that would seemingly need to be filled.

As for who would replace UConn as a 12th team in the AAC, the rumor mill has run the gamut from current members of Conference USA to current members of the MAC to current members of the Sun Belt.  However, a pair of FBS independents are currently the top choices to slide into that 12th slot — if they want it.

Reportedly.

Of the two, Army would far and away make the most sense on multiple levels, given the geography — and the inherent travel costs — and the built-in rivalry with Navy.  Of course, the addition of that service academy would also bring into question the timing of the annual mid-December Army-Navy game, which would normally be played after the AAC championship game.

Obviously, you couldn’t play a conference game, storied rivalry or not, after your league’s title game, so those logistics — and decades worth of history — would have to be worked out.

Then again, the AAC could move forward with 11 teams and not add any members, at least for now, as it mulls its football future.  As one AAC official explained to CFT, going with one less than a dozen in football is much more desirable than adding an inferior fit just to keep the league at an even-number members.

As for UConn football? With the MAC and Conference USA reportedly not in the cards, it appears either FBS independence or dropping back down to the FCS level would be its only legitimate options moving forward.