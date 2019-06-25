Younger brother of Clemson DB Tanner Muse transfers to South Carolina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For at least one family, the 2019 edition of the Palmetto Bowl will serve up a little sibling-rivalry side dish as part of the annual in-state grudge match.

Over the weekend, Nick Muse announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer into the South Carolina football program. The tight end comes to USC after two seasons at FCS William & Mary.

Muse is the younger brother of Tanner Muse, a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson.

Wanted to thank @bobbybentley and @CoachWMuschamp for this opportunity! Glad to announce I will be transferring to the University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/vijz3PWkFT — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) June 22, 2019

247Sports.com writes that, “[b]ecause of the circumstances behind his decision to change schools, Muse is working to gain eligibility to play at South Carolina in 2019.” If a waiver isn’t approved, Muse would take a redshirt for the upcoming season, leaving him with two years of eligibility after that.

According to the Charleston Post & Courier, “Muse won’t arrive [in Columbia] until August so his scholarship will count on the 2020 class.”

Prior to committing to South Carolina, Muse had also considered East Carolina, NC State and LSU. The Belmont, NC, native took visits to the former two schools while he was set to make a trek to the latter before opting for the Gamecocks.

This past season, Muse’s 30 receptions and 453 receiving yards were second on the Tribe. His 15.1 yards per catch were tied for second on the team.