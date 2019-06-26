UConn adds three transfers, including former FIU kicker

Nearly a decade after leaving Madison, Scott Tolzien is set to return to his collegiate home.

While there’s nothing officially official (yet) from the football program, Tolzien confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal prior to a UW golf outing Tuesday that he will be returning to his alma mater as an analyst. Part of Tolzien’s responsibilities are expected to be scouting future opponents, although his specific responsibilities won’t be spelled out until the program makes the addition official.

“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the paper. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”

Tolzien was a quarterback for the Badgers from 2006-10. After leading the nation and setting a school record in completion percentage (74.3), the Illinois native was named as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award following his senior season. All told, Tolzien posted a 21-5 record as the Big Ten team’s starter under center.

And Tolzien’s offensive coordinator during his first go-’round with the Badgers? Current UW head coach Paul Chryst.

The past nine years, Tolzien bounced around between stints with four NFL teams as well as a brief turn with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.