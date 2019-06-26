UConn adds three transfers, including former FIU kicker

While there is tumult surrounding its conference affiliation moving forward, the UConn football program continues to go about the business of player procurement.
In a series of tweets Tuesday, the Huskies officially confirmed the addition of three players to the roster — safety Diamond Harrell, offensive lineman Andrew Torres-Silva and kicker Sean Young. Harrell and Torres-Silva join the team from the junior-college ranks, while Young heads north from Florida International.
All three additions will be eligible to play immediately for the Huskies in 2019.
After spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at a junior college, Young served as a kickoff specialist for the Panthers this past season. His Panthers bio states that Young “[h]elped FIU rank second overall in C-USA for kickoff yards (5,075), kickoff average (64.2), touchbacks (54), and net average (41.8).” His touchback percentage of 81.4 was eighth at the FBS level as well.
A rather sizable and experienced player who will likely be a key figure in Syracuse’s offensive line this coming season is officially a part of the Orange’s roster.
Back in late March, it was reported that Ryan Alexander would be transferring to Syracuse from South Alabama. Exactly three months later, the Orange has confirmed the offensive tackle’s addition to the football program.
As a graduate transfer, Alexander will be eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2019. This coming season will be the New York native’s final year of eligibility.
Alexander started 27 of the 33 games in which he played for the Jaguars. Of those, 23 came at right tackle the past two seasons.
Following the 2018 regular season, Alexander earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
Nearly a decade after leaving Madison, Scott Tolzien is set to return to his collegiate home.
While there’s nothing officially official (yet) from the football program, Tolzien confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal prior to a UW golf outing Tuesday that he will be returning to his alma mater as an analyst. Part of Tolzien’s responsibilities are expected to be scouting future opponents, although his specific responsibilities won’t be spelled out until the program makes the addition official.
“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the paper. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”
Tolzien was a quarterback for the Badgers from 2006-10. After leading the nation and setting a school record in completion percentage (74.3), the Illinois native was named as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award following his senior season. All told, Tolzien posted a 21-5 record as the Big Ten team’s starter under center.
And Tolzien’s offensive coordinator during his first go-’round with the Badgers? Current UW head coach Paul Chryst.
The past nine years, Tolzien bounced around between stints with four NFL teams as well as a brief turn with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
Never mind, BYU. Forget about it, Army.
At some point this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday, it’s expected UConn will confirm that its non-football sports will be leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East. It’s also expected that the AAC will not allow UConn to remain as a football-only member, creating a void for what would be an 11-team conference that would seemingly need to be filled.
Earlier this week, it was reported that current football independents Army and BYU would be the top candidates, if interested, to fill that void. Tuesday, however, the Cincinnati Enquirer, citing a source with close ties to the conference, is reporting that it’s likely the league won’t replace UConn and would instead move forward with 11 member institutions.
“[D]espite speculation among national media outlets about potential additions on the gridiron, there doesn’t appear to be a school that would agree to join and add value to the league,” the Enquirer wrote.
If the conference does stick with 11 schools, they would very likely eliminate the current two-division setup, setting the stage for the two highest-ranked schools to meet in the league championship game in late November/early December.
Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Cameron Catron was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday following a dispute outside a bar.
According to WKYT-TV, Catron and an unidentified man were fighting outside the Two Keys Tavern in Lexington, Ky., when the other man ran to his vehicle, returned with a gun and shot Catron. It is not known where he was shot.
The suspect, described as wearing a blue shirt with dreadlocked hair culminating in frosted tips, is still at large.
“He’s one of the biggest hearted guys I know. Whoever done that to him was just really in a bad place right now,” teammate Gunner Slone told the station.
A Belfry, Ky., native, Catron was a redshirt freshman in 2018; he appeared in two games on special teams.
Catron has already undergone two surgeries to remove the bullet and repair internal damage. A social media post by his mother indicated he is out of ICU and able to walk a short distance.